Shreyas Iyer News

Category links
Teams
Derbyshire Cricket TeamLancashirePakistan Cricket TeamEngland Cricket TeamIndia Cricket TeamAfghanistan Cricket BoardSouth Africa Women Cricket TeamKent Cricket TeamWorcestershire County Cricket ClubChennai Super KingsEngland Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Women Cricket TeamBCBKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BengaluruZimbabwe Cricket TeamAustralia Women Cricket TeamPunjab KingsAustralia Cricket TeamIndia Women Cricket TeamIreland Cricket TeamSri Lanka A Cricket TeamIndia A Cricket TeamNew Zealand Cricket TeamNew Zealand Women Cricket TeamBangladesh Women Cricket TeamDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsPakistan Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Cricket TeamScotland Women Cricket TeamSan Fransico UnicornsGujarat TitansBangladesh Cricket TeamRajasthan RoyalsWarwickshire CountyAfghanistan Cricket TeamMiddlesex Cricket TeamSomersetGloucestershireMelbourne StarsMelbourne RenegadesCanada Cricket TeamSri Lanka Cricket TeamSunrisers HyderabadSunriser HyderabadGujarat GiantsRoyal Challengers Bangalore WomenNew South WalesLos Angeles Knight RidersPakistan Cricket BoardBirmingham PhoenixPeshawar ZalmiSouth Africa Cricket TeamRajshahi RoyalsKarachi KingsBangladeshTasmaniaJammu And Kashmir Cricket TeamWestern AustraliaVictoria Cricket TeamNetherlands Cricket TeamBengal Cricket TeamNepal Cricket TeamScotland Cricket TeamUsa Cricket TeamUae Cricket TeamNamibia Cricket TeamOman Cricket TeamDelhi Capitals WomenIndia U 19 Cricket TeamAfghanistan U 19 Cricket TeamGujarat Giants WomenMumbai Indians WomenUp Warriorz WomenPunjab Cricket TeamPerth ScorchersSydney SixersNew Zealand U 19 Cricket TeamHobart HurricanesPaarl RoyalsJoburg Super KingsRangpur RidersUp WarriorzPretoria CapitalsSunrisers Eastern CapeWellington FirebirdsOtago VoltsDurban Super GiantsAdelaide StrikersSydney ThunderBrisbane HeatMi Cape TownDesert VipersMi EmiratesCanterbury KingsCentral StagsSri Lanka Women Cricket TeamBihar Cricket Team
Tournaments
India Vs Sri LankaIndia Vs EnglandIcc Womens World T 20India Tour Of EnglandIndia Women Vs Australia WomenIreland Vs IndiaWomens Cricket World CupIndian Premier LeagueAustralia Vs West IndiesIcc Odi RankingsIndia Vs BangladeshBcciT 20 World Cup2028 OlympicsICCWomen World T 20 SeriesMajor League CricketEuropean Cricket LeagueNew Zealand Vs EnglandIcc RankingWorld Test ChampionshipIndia Vs PakistanIndia Vs AfghanistanCounty ChampionshipSri Lanka Vs EnglandWorld Odi ChampionshipBangladesh Vs New ZealandBangladesh Vs AustraliaT 20 Mumbai LeagueBig Bash LeaguePakistan Vs BangladeshAsian GamesICC ODI World CupIndia Vs New ZealandPink Ball TestIndia Women Vs England WomenAustralia Vs PakistanWomens Premier LeagueSa 20Super SmashLanka Premier LeaguePakistan Super LeagueAsia CupThe HundredSouth Africa Vs New ZealandOlympicsBorder Gavaskar TrophyEnglish Premier LeagueLegends League CricketIndia Vs AustraliaWest Indies Vs IndiaRanji TrophyZimbabwe Vs IndiaSri Lanka Vs New ZealandEngland Vs PakistanWest Indies Vs South AfricaIndia Vs South AfricaSri Lanka Vs ZimbabweAustralia Vs Sri LankaAustralia Vs ZimbabweEngland Vs West IndiesPakistan Women Vs South Africa WomenIcc U 19 World CupNew Zealand Tour Of IndiaAustralia Tour Of PakistanIcc Champions TrophyPakistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Premier LeagueVijay Hazare TrophyWtc FinalAshesSri Lanka Vs PakistanIl T 20Sri Lanka Tour Of IndiaNew Zealand Vs West IndiesSyed Mushtaq Ali TrophySouth Africa Tour Of IndiaEngland Vs AustraliaU 19 Asia CupWomens Big Bash LeagueAbu Dhabi T 10 LeagueIreland Vs BangladeshEmerging Asia CupIndia A Vs South Africa APakistan Vs SrilankaSheffield ShieldIcc Odi Super LeagueIndia Tour Of AustraliaSouth Africa Vs PakistanChampions One Day CupAfghanistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Vs West IndiesIndia Women Vs New Zealand WomenSri Lanka Vs BangladeshBangladesh Vs AfghanistanJlt One Day CupWest Indies Tour Of India2007 T 20 I World CupIndia A Vs AustraliaAustralia Vs New Zealand
Players
Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
Teams
Tournaments
Players

Welcome to Sportscafe, where we bring you the most reliable and latest news about Shreyas Iyer. From latest news to recent updates on his playing career, our platform keeps you in the loop with every development.

Team India Gears Up for the Second T20I Against England

Team India Gears Up for the Second T20I Against England

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Varun Chakravarthy Spins India to Thrilling 12-Run Victory Over England

AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Varun Chakravarthy Spins India to Thrilling 12-Run Victory Over England

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Goes Wild as Team India Arrives for England T20Is

Twitter Goes Wild as Team India Arrives for England T20Is

  • news
  • cricket
Manoj Tiwary's Strong Remarks on Gautam Gambhir Go Viral

Manoj Tiwary's Strong Remarks on Gautam Gambhir Go Viral

  • news
  • cricket
Shreyas Iyers Sister Explains the Viral Reel Controversy

Shreyas Iyers Sister Explains the Viral Reel Controversy

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Reacts as SKY Trends Following Indias Surprise Defeat

Twitter Reacts as SKY Trends Following Indias Surprise Defeat

  • news
  • cricket
Shreyas Iyer Fires Up Team India with Viral Pre-Match Speech

Shreyas Iyer Fires Up Team India with Viral Pre-Match Speech

  • news
  • cricket
Why Everyone is Talking About Shreyas Iyer's New Instagram Bio

Why Everyone is Talking About Shreyas Iyer's New Instagram Bio

  • news
  • cricket
Gill-Ishan Stand Enters Record Books but Misses Top Spot in Indian ODI History

Gill-Ishan Stand Enters Record Books but Misses Top Spot in Indian ODI History

  • news
  • cricket
New India T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer Shares His First Thoughts

New India T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer Shares His First Thoughts

  • news
  • cricket
Suryakumar Yadav's First Response After Losing His Place Goes Viral

Suryakumar Yadav's First Response After Losing His Place Goes Viral

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Explodes as Shreyas Iyer Begins a New Chapter in Indian Cricket

Twitter Explodes as Shreyas Iyer Begins a New Chapter in Indian Cricket

  • news
  • cricket
Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Speaks Out Against Online Abuse

Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Speaks Out Against Online Abuse

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Explodes After Punjab Kings’ Fourth Consecutive Loss

Twitter Explodes After Punjab Kings’ Fourth Consecutive Loss

  • news
  • cricket
Who Will Lead India? Fresh T20I Captaincy Update Emerges

Who Will Lead India? Fresh T20I Captaincy Update Emerges

  • news
  • cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Be Replaced as T20I Captain by This Player

Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Be Replaced as T20I Captain by This Player

  • news
  • cricket
Shreyas Iyer Recalls His Fan Moment with Irfan Pathan in IPL 2008

Shreyas Iyer Recalls His Fan Moment with Irfan Pathan in IPL 2008

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, PBKS vs RR | Stoinis late onslaught powers Punjab to thrilling chase

AI Simulation, PBKS vs RR | Stoinis late onslaught powers Punjab to thrilling chase

  • news
  • cricket
Ex-KKR Coach Explains Decision Behind Letting Shreyas Iyer Go

Ex-KKR Coach Explains Decision Behind Letting Shreyas Iyer Go

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Reacts as Shreyas Iyer Makes History in IPL with His Captaincy

Twitter Reacts as Shreyas Iyer Makes History in IPL with His Captaincy

  • news
  • cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set for T20I Comeback, Captaincy on the Cards

Shreyas Iyer Set for T20I Comeback, Captaincy on the Cards

  • news
  • cricket
‘GG’ Enters the Family Iyer’s Sister Shares Adorable Cat Moment

‘GG’ Enters the Family Iyer’s Sister Shares Adorable Cat Moment

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, PBKS vs LSG | Badoni’s late blitz seals thrilling chase for Lucknow

AI Simulation, PBKS vs LSG | Badoni’s late blitz seals thrilling chase for Lucknow

  • news
  • cricket
GOAT Debate Gets New Twist as Shreyas Iyer Makes His Pick

GOAT Debate Gets New Twist as Shreyas Iyer Makes His Pick

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Erupts as Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off a Stunning Catch vs MI

Twitter Erupts as Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off a Stunning Catch vs MI

  • news
  • cricket
Was Letting Shreyas Iyer Go KKRs Biggest Mistake?

Was Letting Shreyas Iyer Go KKRs Biggest Mistake?

  • news
  • cricket
India T20I Squad Would Be Incomplete Without These IPL 2026 Stars

India T20I Squad Would Be Incomplete Without These IPL 2026 Stars

  • news
  • cricket

Stay connected to all the action surrounding Shreyas Iyer with Sportscafe. From exclusive insights into his performances to breaking news about Shreyas Iyer and more as we cover his journey, along with other cricket updates. Stay updated and never miss a moment!