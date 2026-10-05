Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Return Sparks Huge Twitter Reaction

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

27

For a long time, fans have been waiting for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make his return to the Indian team. Their prayers have been heard, as Bhuvi makes his return to the Indian side, but in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament. The new edition of the same will commence on 30 October.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns to India Setup in Unexpected Tournament.

Follow on Google News

The rumours of Bhuvneshwar Kumar making his return to the Indian team are now true. But they are not true in the way fans wanted it to happen. It has been confirmed that he will be back in the Indian colours, but it will not be in T20Is or ODIs, instead he will be back to play in Hong Kong Sixes.

The Indian team for this tournament has been announced, and it contains the names of various top stars such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Nitish Rana, and even Krunal Pandya. Bhuvi has been named to lead the Indian team in this tournament, which starts from 30 October.

As he prepares to make a comeback in the Indian colours, here's how fans on Twitter have reacted to the same:

What about Twitter Janta?

Fans on Twitter wanted to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the World Cup. But the selectors have picked him to represent the team in the Hong Kong Sixes.

Pakistan Fears

Last time Pakistan was able to win the tournament. But this time after taking a look at the Indian team, even they would be thinking how to defend the title.

Not Uncapped

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya are currently being seen as uncapped players. But how will RCB retain them if they have made their return to the Indian team.

All IPL Stars

It can be said that India didn't just announce a team for the Hong Kong Sixes. They have literally announced an all IPL stars team for the tournament.

laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0