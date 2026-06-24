Bhuvneshwar Kumar News
Fans and experts alike are always keen to follow his performances, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar news today often highlights his latest exploits on the field. Stay up-to-date on his latest endeavors and achievements through Sportscafe, your go-to source for the most relevant cricket news.
Prabhsimran Singhs IPL Picks Become a Talking Point Among Fans
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Opens Up on His India Comeback Chances
David Warner's Comment on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Trophy Post Goes Viral
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals the Role RCB Played in His Comeback
Why IPL 2026 Is a Mirror Image of IPL 2016
Twitter Explodes After Bhuvneshwars Brilliant All-Round Display
AI Simulation, RCB vs DC | Kohlis masterclass guides Bengaluru to high-scoring win
Is Sooryavanshi’s Batting Leaving Even Bhuvi and Jurel Without Answers?
Fans React as RCB vs SRH Clash Gets Bigger as Travis Head Returns
How Trent Boult and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Electrify IPL First Overs Like a Football Video Game
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sharpens Yorkers Before Indian Premier League 2026
DC vs RCB | Delhi crumble under Bhuvneshwar’s wizardry and Kohli-Krunal’s clinical assault at Kotla
IPL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Head-Abhishek re-ignites carnage in record-shattering chase
IPL 2024 | Twitter stirred as 'Swing King' Bhuvi removes Buttler and Samson in opening over
IPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Nitish Reddy’s all-round heroics set up Sunrisers’ win in nail-biter
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to reflexive Klaasen stumping Dhawan against fast bowler
IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Pat Cummins upholding spirit of game denying Jadeja’s field obstruction
IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gill, bowlers shine as GT eliminate SRH with hammering 34-run victory
IPL 2023, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Bhuvi makes Buttler literally bite the dust with searing yorker
IPL 2023, SRH vs DC | Twitter praises Bhuvneshwar for turning back clock with toe-crushing yorker
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2023
ICC World T20 | Twitter and Rohit Sharma fume at Mohammed Shami's bizarre decision allowing England to run four
ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav star in India’s convincing 56-run win over Netherlands
India have failed to defend targets due to dew factor, Vikram Rathour backs Indian bowlers
Keep believing in your abilities, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, requests S Sreesanth
T20 World Cup 2022 | Indian bowling looking very weak, no wicket-taking option in sight, reckons Aakash Chopra
IND vs SA 2022 | Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested for T20Is, Jasprit Bumrah returns from injury
From his match-winning performances to his role in major international tournaments, Bhuvneshwar Kumar latest news continues to keep cricket fans on their toes. For all the recent news on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sportscafe provides the latest insights, covering everything from his career milestones to his current form. Keep following Sportscafe for all B Kumar news.