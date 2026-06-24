Bhuvneshwar Kumar News

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Fans and experts alike are always keen to follow his performances, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar news today often highlights his latest exploits on the field. Stay up-to-date on his latest endeavors and achievements through Sportscafe, your go-to source for the most relevant cricket news.

Prabhsimran Singhs IPL Picks Become a Talking Point Among Fans

Prabhsimran Singhs IPL Picks Become a Talking Point Among Fans

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Opens Up on His India Comeback Chances

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Opens Up on His India Comeback Chances

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David Warner's Comment on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Trophy Post Goes Viral

David Warner's Comment on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Trophy Post Goes Viral

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals the Role RCB Played in His Comeback

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals the Role RCB Played in His Comeback

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Why IPL 2026 Is a Mirror Image of IPL 2016

Why IPL 2026 Is a Mirror Image of IPL 2016

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Twitter Explodes After Bhuvneshwars Brilliant All-Round Display

Twitter Explodes After Bhuvneshwars Brilliant All-Round Display

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AI Simulation, RCB vs DC | Kohlis masterclass guides Bengaluru to high-scoring win

AI Simulation, RCB vs DC | Kohlis masterclass guides Bengaluru to high-scoring win

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Is Sooryavanshi’s Batting Leaving Even Bhuvi and Jurel Without Answers?

Is Sooryavanshi’s Batting Leaving Even Bhuvi and Jurel Without Answers?

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Fans React as RCB vs SRH Clash Gets Bigger as Travis Head Returns

Fans React as RCB vs SRH Clash Gets Bigger as Travis Head Returns

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How Trent Boult and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Electrify IPL First Overs Like a Football Video Game

How Trent Boult and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Electrify IPL First Overs Like a Football Video Game

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sharpens Yorkers Before Indian Premier League 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sharpens Yorkers Before Indian Premier League 2026

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DC vs RCB | Delhi crumble under Bhuvneshwar’s wizardry and Kohli-Krunal’s clinical assault at Kotla

DC vs RCB | Delhi crumble under Bhuvneshwar’s wizardry and Kohli-Krunal’s clinical assault at Kotla

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‌IPL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Head-Abhishek re-ignites carnage in record-shattering chase

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter goes berserk as Head-Abhishek re-ignites carnage in record-shattering chase

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‌IPL 2024 | Twitter stirred as 'Swing King' Bhuvi removes Buttler and Samson in opening over

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter stirred as 'Swing King' Bhuvi removes Buttler and Samson in opening over

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IPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Nitish Reddy’s all-round heroics set up Sunrisers’ win in nail-biter

IPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Nitish Reddy’s all-round heroics set up Sunrisers’ win in nail-biter

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IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to reflexive Klaasen stumping Dhawan against fast bowler

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to reflexive Klaasen stumping Dhawan against fast bowler

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IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Pat Cummins upholding spirit of game denying Jadeja’s field obstruction

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Pat Cummins upholding spirit of game denying Jadeja’s field obstruction

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IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gill, bowlers shine as GT eliminate SRH with hammering 34-run victory

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gill, bowlers shine as GT eliminate SRH with hammering 34-run victory

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IPL 2023, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Bhuvi makes Buttler literally bite the dust with searing yorker

IPL 2023, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Bhuvi makes Buttler literally bite the dust with searing yorker

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IPL 2023, SRH vs DC | Twitter praises Bhuvneshwar for turning back clock with toe-crushing yorker

IPL 2023, SRH vs DC | Twitter praises Bhuvneshwar for turning back clock with toe-crushing yorker

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Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2023

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ICC World T20 | Twitter and Rohit Sharma fume at Mohammed Shami's bizarre decision allowing England to run four

ICC World T20 | Twitter and Rohit Sharma fume at Mohammed Shami's bizarre decision allowing England to run four

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ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav star in India’s convincing 56-run win over Netherlands

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav star in India’s convincing 56-run win over Netherlands

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India have failed to defend targets due to dew factor, Vikram Rathour backs Indian bowlers

India have failed to defend targets due to dew factor, Vikram Rathour backs Indian bowlers

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Keep believing in your abilities, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, requests S Sreesanth

Keep believing in your abilities, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, requests S Sreesanth

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T20 World Cup 2022 | Indian bowling looking very weak, no wicket-taking option in sight, reckons Aakash Chopra

T20 World Cup 2022 | Indian bowling looking very weak, no wicket-taking option in sight, reckons Aakash Chopra

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IND vs SA 2022 | Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested for T20Is, Jasprit Bumrah returns from injury

IND vs SA 2022 | Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested for T20Is, Jasprit Bumrah returns from injury

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From his match-winning performances to his role in major international tournaments, Bhuvneshwar Kumar latest news continues to keep cricket fans on their toes. For all the recent news on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sportscafe provides the latest insights, covering everything from his career milestones to his current form. Keep following Sportscafe for all B Kumar news.