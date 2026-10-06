Hardik Pandya Trade Saga Takes New Turn as Team Contacts Mumbai Indians.

It can be said that the IPL auction is closer than we think, since the trade rumours have officially returned to the internet. While the name of the team has not been revealed, it could be one of those teams which had already shown interest in buying the Indian all-rounder. However, it is a bit concerning for the teams to have Hardik Pandya, noting that he has not been fit ever since he played the last few games for Mumbai Indians in the previous season.