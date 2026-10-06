Hardik Pandya Trade Saga Takes New Turn as Team Contacts Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya Trade Talks Return as Another Team Approaches Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya's trade rumours are back on the internet once again. Reports suggest that one more IPL team has connected with Mumbai Indians for the same, and they are showing more interest. A development on this is expected to happen in the next three to four weeks.
Over the last few weeks, the trade rumours around Hardik Pandya had almost stopped. But as the IPL auction is coming closer, teams have realised that this is the right time to make a move and sign Hardik to their line-up from Mumbai Indians.
Due to this reason, the trade rumours surrounding Hardik have been on the internet once again. The recent reports in this case suggest that another IPL team has connected with Mumbai Indians. While the name of the team has not been revealed, it is being said that they are showing more interest to Mumbai Indians for this trade deal.
Moreover, it is also being reported that a development in this trade deal will be taking place within the next three to four weeks. It remains to be seen which team finally gets Hardik Pandya ahead of the upcoming IPL season, as Mumbai aims for a change in captaincy.
Our Take
It can be said that the IPL auction is closer than we think, since the trade rumours have officially returned to the internet. While the name of the team has not been revealed, it could be one of those teams which had already shown interest in buying the Indian all-rounder. However, it is a bit concerning for the teams to have Hardik Pandya, noting that he has not been fit ever since he played the last few games for Mumbai Indians in the previous season.