Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Captain, Twitter Reacts
Harmanpreet Kaur has officially stepped down as the captain of the Indian team. After leading the team for several years and winning various titles including the World Cup, she decided to call her time as a leader. Smriti Mandhana is likely to take up as the captain of the team across formats.
After a long time the India Women's team has received a change in captaincy. Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been leading the team for a long time, has finally decided to step down as the captain. Fans have seen Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur attend some BCCI meetings lately, making the rumours come true.
Harmanpreet Kaur made a post on her Instagram, announcing that she has stepped down as the skipper of the team. It remains to be seen whether she will be continuing as a player or not, as she has been a crucial part of the lineup across all formats.
Announcing her decision, she said, “This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices. I feel I have done my duty. I gave this team everything I had.” She even confirmed that she has stepped down as a captain but will be continuing as a player.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Thank You for Memories
Thank you, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, for the memories, the battles and the leadership. 🫡🥹— Lakshay Sharma (@CricWithLaksh) October 6, 2026
Harmanpreet Kaur has given various memories to the Indian cricket fans. From defeating Pakistan in various matches and even winning the first ever World Cup for the women's team.
Good Move
Good move, now give a leadership to Smriti or any youngster like what Australia did— Kashibhai786 (@Muhammad696074) October 6, 2026
Some fans have now started to thank Harmanpreet Kaur for stepping down as a captain. It is now time to give the captaincy to Smriti Mandhana or any other youngster.
Far Beyond Results
Harmanpreet’s contribution as captain goes far beyond the results.— Enlightened Post (@epost_official) October 6, 2026
The contribution of Harmanpreet Kaur as the skipper of the Indian team shall not be seen in the form of results. It goes far beyond the same to contribute to the best of the team.