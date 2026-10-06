India's Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are on the ICC Player of the Month list for this month, owing to their impressive performances in international cricket. India's products Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have been included in the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September for their stellar performances in international cricket. The performances this month took Gill a step closer to his fifth title of the Player of the Month after a fantastic series of ODIs for the series against the West Indies.