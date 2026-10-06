Shubman Gill Eyes Record ICC Award As Abhishek Sharma Joins Explosive September Shortlist
The ICC Player of the Month for September is being considered for Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma in the men's category, as they are in the short list, while Shafali Verma and Shree Charani are in the women's short list.
India's Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are on the ICC Player of the Month list for this month, owing to their impressive performances in international cricket. India's products Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have been included in the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September for their stellar performances in international cricket. The performances this month took Gill a step closer to his fifth title of the Player of the Month after a fantastic series of ODIs for the series against the West Indies.
India's skipper went off for 333 runs in two games, comprising 110 runs in the first ODI and an outclassing 223 off 133 in the second game. India was able to catch 406 with its double century.
Abhishek Sharma also made a mark in T20Is with a tally of 229 in four matches. He found his match in March 2020, featuring that century off of 30 balls in 34 deliveries for Afghanistan, which was the record by that time. He is now the quickest Asian to reach 100 against the opposition of Rohit Sharma in the T20I format.
Also in the shortlist of men is Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza, with the women being Shafali Verma, Shree Charani, and Chamari Athapaththu, who were all part of the list.
Our Take
India's performance everywhere on the shortlist of the September ICC Player of the Month showcases their depth across formats. Not only is Gill a strong player because of his amazing ODI outing, but his record-breaking T20I century nomination signifies him as an equally potent player. The four selections in the women's and men's categories are in line with the performances of Indian cricketers on regular occasions on the international circuit.