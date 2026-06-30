Shubman Gill News

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Dasun ShanakaRohit SharmaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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Welcome to Sportscafe, the ultimate destination for all latest news on Shubman Gill. If you're looking for the Shubman Gill current news, our platform offers timely insights into his career, personal achievements, and on-field triumphs.

Team Indias Top Order Takes Over ICC ODI Rankings

Team Indias Top Order Takes Over ICC ODI Rankings

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation | IND vs AFG | Kuldeep Yadav Stars as India Complete 3-0 ODI Series Sweep Over Afghanistan in Chennai

AI Simulation | IND vs AFG | Kuldeep Yadav Stars as India Complete 3-0 ODI Series Sweep Over Afghanistan in Chennai

  • news
  • cricket
Gill-Ishan Stand Enters Record Books but Misses Top Spot in Indian ODI History

Gill-Ishan Stand Enters Record Books but Misses Top Spot in Indian ODI History

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Hails Gill and Ishan After Stunning ODI Hundreds Against Afghanistan

Twitter Hails Gill and Ishan After Stunning ODI Hundreds Against Afghanistan

  • news
  • cricket
Shubman Gill Creates History with Surprise Record in Afghanistan ODI

Shubman Gill Creates History with Surprise Record in Afghanistan ODI

  • news
  • cricket
Is Shubman Gill the Long-Term ODI Captain India Has Been Looking For?

Is Shubman Gill the Long-Term ODI Captain India Has Been Looking For?

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  • cricket
Suresh Raina Discusses What Gives Shubman Gill an Edge as India Captain

Suresh Raina Discusses What Gives Shubman Gill an Edge as India Captain

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, IND vs AFG | Shubman Gills century powers India to series-opening win over Afghanistan

AI Simulation, IND vs AFG | Shubman Gills century powers India to series-opening win over Afghanistan

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  • cricket
Team India Camp Gets Brighter as Ishan and Gill Reunite

Team India Camp Gets Brighter as Ishan and Gill Reunite

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  • cricket
Shubman Gill Enters Elite List After Dominant Win Over Afghanistan

Shubman Gill Enters Elite List After Dominant Win Over Afghanistan

  • news
  • cricket
Selection Committee Clarifies Why Shubman Gill Was Not Considered for T20Is

Selection Committee Clarifies Why Shubman Gill Was Not Considered for T20Is

  • news
  • cricket
India Finish Day 1 in Command After Impressive Batting Display

India Finish Day 1 in Command After Impressive Batting Display

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, One-Off Test | Kuldeep Yadav's 10-wicket match haul powers India to innings victory over Afghanistan

AI Simulation, One-Off Test | Kuldeep Yadav's 10-wicket match haul powers India to innings victory over Afghanistan

  • news
  • cricket
Big Update on Indian team Ahead of One-Off Test Against Afghanistan

Big Update on Indian team Ahead of One-Off Test Against Afghanistan

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, Qualifier 2 | Shubman Gill steers Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 Final after thriller vs RR

AI Simulation, Qualifier 2 | Shubman Gill steers Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 Final after thriller vs RR

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  • cricket
Here is how the Indian Cricket Team helped the England Cricket Board in a Financial Way

Here is how the Indian Cricket Team helped the England Cricket Board in a Financial Way

  • news
  • cricket
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan Rewrite IPL Record Books

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan Rewrite IPL Record Books

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Explodes After GT End CSKs Campaign

Twitter Explodes After GT End CSKs Campaign

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, GT vs CSK | Shivam Dube’s late six-hitting stuns Gujarat in Ahmedabad thriller

AI Simulation, GT vs CSK | Shivam Dube’s late six-hitting stuns Gujarat in Ahmedabad thriller

  • news
  • cricket
Shubman Gill’s Unexpected Interaction With Seedhe Maut Wins the Internet

Shubman Gill’s Unexpected Interaction With Seedhe Maut Wins the Internet

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, KKR vs GT | Gill’s unbeaten masterclass silences Eden Gardens

AI Simulation, KKR vs GT | Gill’s unbeaten masterclass silences Eden Gardens

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  • cricket
Is This Why Shubman Gill Posted That Caption After Beating SRH?

Is This Why Shubman Gill Posted That Caption After Beating SRH?

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, GT vs SRH | Gill’s masterclass outshines Hyderabad’s explosive chase

AI Simulation, GT vs SRH | Gill’s masterclass outshines Hyderabad’s explosive chase

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  • cricket
Is Shubman Gill the Master of Instagram Captions Among Cricketers?

Is Shubman Gill the Master of Instagram Captions Among Cricketers?

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  • cricket
Has Hardik Pandya’s Return to MI Hurt Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans?

Has Hardik Pandya’s Return to MI Hurt Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans?

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, RCB vs GT | Tim Davids late blitz seals dramatic chase for Bengaluru

AI Simulation, RCB vs GT | Tim Davids late blitz seals dramatic chase for Bengaluru

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, GT vs MI | Gill’s classy knock guides Gujarat to hard-fought win

AI Simulation, GT vs MI | Gill’s classy knock guides Gujarat to hard-fought win

  • news
  • cricket

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