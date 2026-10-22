Megan Schutt Hit with Suspension Over Improper Medication Use
Megan Schutt has been handed over a ban for improper use of medication. She has been suspended for two games by Cricket Australia upon not complying with the requirements. Schutt will be missing the third T20I against New Zealand along with a WBBL match.
A major controversy has erupted in the Australian cricket team, as another player has been suspended by the board. And this time, it is a female cricketer, in the form of Megan Schutt. She has been suspended by the CA for two games, over improper use of medication.
Schutt was participating in an out of competition event, for which she took prescription medication. Unfortunately, these medications, which were not related to performance enhancing, were taken by the Australian pacer without adhering to the rules. As a result, she has been suspended for the third T20I against New Zealand and the WBBL opener against Adelaide Strikers.
She talked about the suspension, as she said, “I fully accept the penalty handed down and apologise for failing to meet the standards expected of me. I'm sorry for the attention this has caused and appreciate the support I've received.”
Our Take
The suspension which has been put up on Megan Schutt shows how strict Cricket Australia has been related to such scenarios. Even though it is legal to take medicines which are not performance enhancing, the improper use of the same is strictly prohibited by the board. When the investigation was taking place, Schutt was actively participating in the domestic games, as she was also a part of the line-up for the series against New Zealand.