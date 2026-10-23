Ayush Mhatre Set for Four-Month Layoff After Injury Blow
Mumbai's campaign in the domestic season has been affected with an injury. Ayush Mhatre, the young talent, has been ruled out of action for four months. He has suffered with a Grade 4 Hamstring injury, which will keep him out of the game.
Mumbai may suffer a serious blow to their domestic cricket setting as young batter Ayush Mhatre is expected to miss at least four months after tearing his hamstring, Grade 4, in a match.
The setback may prove to be a prolonged period, affecting Mhatre's cricketing activities and future engagements with competitions. A four-month absence would be a considerable blow for the youngster, who has been making his mark with his performances.
Hamstring injuries can be a real problem for cricketers as they involve running, sprinting and putting pressure on the wicket. Full recovery from a severe injury is only possible if rehab is undertaken and return to fitness is gradually worked up to.
Mumbai will look forward to Mhatre's return to the field as soon as he's fit to do so. His absence could also provide an opening for others to show how good they can be in the local campaign.
Our Take
Ayush Mhatre's injury is not a good news for Mumbai fans and even the CSK fans as well. Since he would be out of action for four months, it is expected that he will be back in time for the Indian Premier League. However, it will also be necessary for him to find his form back right before the IPL, and the CSK will be looking forward to a clear picture of his return, as the retentions also come closer.