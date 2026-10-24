Abhishek Sharma Joins Suryakumar and Ishan in a Special T20I Record
Abhishek Sharma has matched a rare record, which was achieved by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. With the second T20I against New Zealand, he has crossed 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is. Only two players have managed to do it before.
Even though this year has been filled with various ups and downs for Abhishek Sharma, he has still managed to enter in the record books. In the second T20I against New Zealand, he was able to score 27 runs off 21 balls, and this even helped him to cross 1000 runs in the calendar year.
With this match, he has now scored 1012 runs in this calendar year alone. Now he has become the third Indian player to have crossed this mark, joining Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the list. The former Indian captain did it a year after he made his debut, back in 2022.
On the other hand, Ishan Kishan was able to accomplish this record a few games back ahead of the series against West Indies. Now as Kishan aims to break the record of Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek will aim to get close to the same.
Our Take
Abhishek Sharma entering the record books has not been a new thing for the Indian fans to witness. This year has been filled with various ups and downs for the player, but he has still managed to achieve various milestones. A few games back he managed to cross the 2000 runs mark in the T20I format, and now he has completed more than 1000 runs in the T20I format in a calendar year.