India A Under Pressure as New Zealand Conditions Test Their Skills
The first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A has started. With India A batting first, fans expected the team to do well and smash runs. But even after having international players, the team got all out at the score of 113.
The unofficial Test series between India A and New Zealand A has started, and it has been a moment of worry for the Indian team. The conditions have changed to a great extent, as compared to what they were used to playing earlier.
With India A batting first in this game, it was expected that the line-up having players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, and more will be able to do well. But that never happened, as the New Zealand A bowlers were constantly able to take wickets, putting the team at the score of 58/6.
Only two players from India A managed to score more than 25, who were Devdutt Padikkal (32) and Yash Rathod (44). With India A getting all out at the score of 113, it was a challenging moment for the batsmen as they were unfamiliar with these conditions to a great extent.
Our Take
Players such as KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, and Dhruv Jurel, failed to do well for the team with the bat. While the main New Zealand players are busy with the international games, it remains to be seen how the international batsmen of the Indian team fare against the club bowlers of the A side. They weren't able to do well in the first innings, but the match still has a long way to go.