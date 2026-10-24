Twitter Explodes as India A Collapse to 113 All Out!
India A have gone through a massive batting collapse against New Zealand A. Playing in these conditions after a long time, the green track wasn't something for Indian batsmen to have a habit for. Eventually, they got all out for just a low score of 113.
The unofficial Test series between India A and New Zealand A have started. And as soon as the cricket fans woke up to have an update for this game, the Indian batting line-up wasn't about the top order dominating the game. It was again the tailenders saving a collapse.
New Zealand A won the toss in this game and they decided to bowl first. With India A having the experience of KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, and many more, it was expected to be a good score from the team.
But things never went their way throughout the innings. KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, and many more, failed to register big scores. Only Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Yash Rathod, were able to score well for the team, as India A managed to post 113 runs only.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Glimpse of Test Series
Though the pitch was totally green, but we have glimpse of what the Test series will offer 😷 https://t.co/Rz1zBGP6m3— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 24, 2026
The pitch for the unofficial Test was fully green. But this seems to be the trailer for the two match Test series coming next month.
Look at This BCCI
Dream for richest cricket board BCCI to stream domestic matches like NZ Cricket. Streaming domestic matches in 4K crazy 🔥 https://t.co/L8gKM4TLUd— Harshit (@I_am_Harshit_17) October 23, 2026
New Zealand A is streaming the unofficial Tests in a good quality. But that doesn't happen with the BCCI, despite the board knowing that fans would love to watch the same.
Gill can Save us
INDIA A 113 allout Newzealand A 50 runs without wicket Ab to Shubman Gill se hi ummid hai test mei 😭 https://t.co/so4vEWnJur— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 24, 2026
India A got all out at the score of 113 and New Zealand A has gone close to 100 without losing a wicket. Only Shubman Gill will be able to save India in this series.