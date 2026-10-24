Virat Kohli Starts Preparations for Upcoming New Zealand ODIs
Virat Kohli landed in Mumbai a few days back, and now he has started training for the ODI series against New Zealand. The Indian team will depart for the tour within a few days, as the ODI series having five games waits to be started.
The Indian team will be having a real challenge when they go against New Zealand in a five match ODI series, which will start right after the T20Is come to an end. Since this series will be crucial noting India's preparations for the World Cup, the veterans have also started training for the same.
A few days back, Virat Kohli landed in Mumbai as photos of his arrival at the Kalindi Airport went viral. Following this, he has also started practicing for the ODI series against New Zealand, with photos of his practice session going viral all over the internet.
Virat Kohli in New Zealand:
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Innings: 13
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Not Out: 1
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Runs: 596
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Average: 49.66
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Strike Rate: 91.41
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100s: 1
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50s: 4
Kohli is seen in a focused mode, as he remains to give his best for the team in this series. The previous SENA tour was a good one for him as well, as he managed to score two half-centuries in a three match ODI series against England.
Our Take
Virat Kohli has been looking in red hot form since he has kept his focus only on the ODI format. But it should be noted that he has not managed to score an SENA century in ODIs for the Indian team since 2019. His last ton in SENA countries in this format of the game came against Australia in Adelaide, as fans wait for him to end the streak of no tons in SENA conditions in ODI format.