Harmanpreet Kaur Proves Age Is No Barrier With Her Continued Form
Harmanpreet Kaur has continued to dominate for the Indian team even at the age of 37. She signed off the T20I series against Zimbabwe by scoring an unbeaten 91. Now in the second ODI, she has managed to bring up her 8th ODI century for the Indian team.
At the age of 37, various players start thinking about their retirement. But there is Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been able to dominate for the India Women's team across different formats of the game. In the T20I series against Zimbabwe Women, she managed to bring down an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls.
Following this, she even continued her prime form in the ODI format. In the second ODI against Zimbabwe Women, when India had already lost the wickets of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana in quick succession, Harmanpreet Kaur stepped in to revive.
She went on to score a brilliant century, keeping the team high in the game. This was her 8th ODI century, as she continues to display her best form across formats. Along with that, she has now become the 4th oldest Indian to have scored an ODI century.
Our Take
Harmanpreet Kaur showing her best even at the age of 37 is a good sign for the Indian team. In a few months, the team would be playing the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy, where the experience of the former captain would be crucial. She has led the Indian team to various laurels, as she now aims to continue with them as a player who always gives her best.