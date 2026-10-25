Devdutt Padikkal has definitely made a strong case for the Indian team at the number three position. He already performed well when he was given a chance in place of an injured Sai Sudharsan. Now that Sudharsan is back in the team, he has continued to score runs in the challenging overseas conditions. It now remains to be seen how he will be performing for the team when the Tests begin, which will start right after the ODI series.