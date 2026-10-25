Devdutt Padikkal Continues His Impressive Run at No. 3
Devdutt Padikkal keeps on dominating the game with his batting skills. In the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A, he managed to score a half-century. Coming in to bat when the team stood at 10/2, he prevented a collapse yet again.
For a long time, the selectors have been playing musical chairs to know which player would suit the number three position. But this time, it seems that they have found the perfect candidate for the same, in the form of Devdutt Padikkal. He has already done well in the India tour of Sri Lanka, with consecutive tons.
And following this, he also received a chance to play for the team in the unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. The conditions were challenging, as no other experienced batters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, or Sai Sudharsan were able to do well. But Padikkal, on the other side, did well even in such conditions.
In the first innings he managed to score 32 runs off 77 balls. But in the second innings, he has already completed his half-century, entering to bat after the openers departed for low scores. With him scoring 56* and Sudharsan scoring 39*, the team ended day 2 at 106/2.
Our Take
Devdutt Padikkal has definitely made a strong case for the Indian team at the number three position. He already performed well when he was given a chance in place of an injured Sai Sudharsan. Now that Sudharsan is back in the team, he has continued to score runs in the challenging overseas conditions. It now remains to be seen how he will be performing for the team when the Tests begin, which will start right after the ODI series.