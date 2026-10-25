Following this, James Anderson posted on his Instagram with a caption, which read, “I’ve supported Lancashire since I was a kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true. I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so including the honour of being captain - if it was up to me it wouldn't have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future.”