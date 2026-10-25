James Anderson Reflects on His Lancashire Journey in Emotional Farewell Note
James Anderson’s time with Lancashire has now come to an end. The domestic team has declined a contract renewal to the veteran pacer, as his journey with them is over after 25 years. Following this, Anderson penned down an emotional note to the fans and the team.
Cricket fans have witnessed the end of yet another era, as Sir Jimmy Anderson might have given a farewell to the game. He retired from international cricket back in 2024, allowing the new English talents to step up. But at the same time, he decided to continue playing for Lancashire.
Back then the team decided to offer a two year contract to the former English pacer. And now, when that contract came to an end, it seems that Anderson was willing to continue for a few more years with the team. But with the team management declining a renewal for him, his time with them has now unfortunately come to an end.
Following this, James Anderson posted on his Instagram with a caption, which read, “I’ve supported Lancashire since I was a kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true. I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so including the honour of being captain - if it was up to me it wouldn't have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future.”
Our Take
The era of Sir Jimmy Anderson seems to have officially come to an end. But this was a note that he wrote as a farewell one to his time at Lancashire cricket. He has still not called off on his time across all forms of the game, and might continue in the franchise cricket.