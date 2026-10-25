Rohit Sharma Starts Training Ahead of New Zealand Clash
Rohit Sharma has started his preparations for the ODI series against New Zealand. He was spotted by the fans in the training sessions, as he got ready for the crucial series. India will be facing New Zealand in a five match series, which starts right after the T20Is.
Indian cricket enthusiasts are in for a treat as Rohit Sharma has been said to be warming up for the New Zealand ODI series right now. The experienced opener will be looking to continue his impressive performances and make a strong impact against the Kiwis.
Popularly known as the Hitman, Rohit continues to be a vital batsman as an ODI option for India due to his aggressive batting style and explosive performance in the top order. His preparations ahead of the series underline the importance of being ready for the challenge.
With New Zealand expected to provide tough competition, India's experienced players will have an important role to play throughout the series. Rohit's performance may play a key role in the team's style, particularly in the power-play situation. As Team India prepares to face another ODI challenge, fans are looking forward to witnessing the former Indian captain's preparations make a difference.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma's performances for the Indian team in the SENA conditions have improved over the last few years. Last year when India went on a tour of Australia, he went on to smash a ton in the last ODI, and the same even happened when India toured England a few months back. Now he will aim to give his best in the New Zealand ODIs as well, which will be a five match series.