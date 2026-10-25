MS Dhoni's Comments on Another IPL Season Spark Reactions
MS Dhoni didn't play a single game last season, which sparked rumours around his retirement. However in a recent interview, he has talked about playing one more season with the team. For this he will surely have to clear the fitness tests and check how strong he is to play.
Cricket fans missed one thing to a great extent in the previous IPL season, and that was the presence of MS Dhoni on the field. He got injured right before the season started, and fans waited till the end to at least have a game where he plays for the team.
But that didn't happen, and this grew speculations around his retirement in the game. He has already retired from international cricket back in 2020, and was playing only in the Indian Premier League. No one knew what season could be his last, but this time, it seems that Thala has given an answer himself.
In a recent interview, he talked about his presence in the upcoming season, as he said, “Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season.”
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Vision 2047
@CricCrazyJohns POV: Dhoni giving an interview in 2047 https://t.co/ri3pDWoXWs— Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) October 25, 2026
Even in 2047, MS Dhoni would be appearing in the interviews talking about his last season. At that time also he would say that he is still in his prime.
Feel for Raina
@CricCrazyJohns Raina retired 6years ago😂😂thinking dhoni will also retire 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PoI6PWP63h— chintu (@dhfmmmm) October 25, 2026
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina retired together six years ago. As Raina stepped away from all forms of the game, Dhoni is still thinking to play the next season.
Big Prediction
@CricCrazyJohns Thala is Imortal in Ipl, Virat & Rohit retire before thala 🫡🫡🔥🔥— 𝑨𝒃𝒉𝒊ńàv 𝟙𝟠 👑 (@A5rlw) October 25, 2026
It can be said that MS Dhoni is immortal in the Indian Premier League. Now it looks like Virat and Rohit will be retiring from the IPL before him.