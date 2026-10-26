IPL Retention Deadline Likely on November 15
The retention dates for the IPL 2027 season might just have been revealed. With the auction scheduled to take place on December 16, the retention deadline would be 15 November. The teams might just have started rushing on the trade deals.
Fans have been waiting for the IPL retentions to be announced, as this is the time when the most shocking things take place. It is being said that the auction will be taking place on December 16, and after a long time, it will be taking place in India.
However, the dates for the IPL retention were still not revealed, with the auction being less than two months away. It has been reported that the final deadline for the team's to finalise their retention will be 15 November.
While the dates of the same have not been announced by the IPL’s official page, the dates are likely to be around the same. The retentions are announced a month before the auction takes place, as the teams get to shape their strategies for the upcoming season.
Our Take
With the retention being around 15 November, it is clear that all the teams will be boosting their plans for the trade deals. And the major update will be related to Hardik Pandya, who has been around the headlines, but no major development has taken place.