Ishan Kishan Doubtful for India's Third T20I Against New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan Set to Miss 3rd T20I? Major Concern for Team India
Ishan Kishan is likely to miss out on the third T20I against New Zealand. He already missed out on the last game, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking his place. Now it seems that the selectors would not pick him as a precautionary measure.
Right before the third T20I against New Zealand, which is set to be played tomorrow at Wellington, the Indian team has suffered another major blow. Ishan Kishan had already missed out on the second T20I, as he suffered with a niggle during the first game.
Now it is being reported that he won't be available in the team for the third T20I as well. This will be done as a precautionary measure by the selectors, to ensure that he remains fit and the niggle doesn't get worse. Still, an update on his availability will be known when the toss takes place tomorrow.
If Ishan Kishan doesn't play the match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would get yet another opportunity to prove himself. He was dismissed for a cheap score of 4 runs off just 8 balls in the last game, as he would now aim to give his best to the team.
Our Take
The unavailability of Ishan Kishan remains a major concern for the Indian team. For Kishan also it will be a moment of concern, as he stands at the top of the ICC rankings, but missing out two games would result in a loss of rating points for him. At the same time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be keen to give some of his best and show everyone who the Baby Boss actually is.