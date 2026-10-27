Devdutt Padikkal Opens Up About the Challenges He Faced in 2022
Devdutt Padikkal has dominated for the Indian team in the longest format of the game. He went on to score 199 runs in the second innings and even took wickets with the ball in the match against New Zealand A. Padikkal also talked about the challenges he faced in 2022.
Devdutt Padikkal has talked about the hard time he faced in 2022 and expressed his concern that his career in cricket might be coming to an end.
“That was definitely the most difficult part of my life so far. I was thinking that this would be my last year in cricket,” Padikkal said, confessing how tough it is to be away from the game for a considerable amount of time. He also emphasized the fierce competition prevalent in the Indian cricket scene, noting that if one season is missed, they can feel far behind the pack.
But, in the process of his recovery, Padikkal has exhibited tremendous strength. The left-handed batter came into play in the unofficial Test against New Zealand A recently, performing a sensational 199 runs in the second innings. He also played a good supporting role by bowling wickets.
His performance highlights his determination to overcome adversity and regain momentum, proving that his difficult phase in 2022 did not define his cricketing future.
Our Take
Devdutt Padikkal has made a fantastic comeback to the Indian team. Now he will be a key player for the Indian team in the New Zealand tour, as the matches will be crucial for India's qualification in the WTC final.