Will CSK Appoint a Batting Coach? CEO Shares His Thoughts
Chennai Super Kings have announced a revamp of their entire coaching staff. Various players have been included as an assistant coach, but no batting coach has been allotted. The CEO of the team, Kasi Viswanathan, has talked about the same, saying that the team won't have a batting coach.
Chennai Super Kings did a major overhaul in their coaching staff for the upcoming season. While they have found replacements for almost every position, there is one spot still left to be filled. And it is the spot of Michael Hussey, who was previously the batting coach of the team.
Earlier reports suggested that they would be bringing Gareth Batty as the batting coach. To everyone's surprise, he was brought in the line-up as the Assistant Coach, along with two more players joining at the same spot. Till now, there has been no batting coach appointed by the team for the upcoming season.
The CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, has talked about their batting coach, as he said, "Our coaching staff is complete. Whoever we announced yesterday will form our backroom team, we will not have a batting coach - It’s a decision taken by Zaheer (on not having a batting coach) but yes, we are exploring the option of using Batty as a batting mentor. Discussions are ongoing".
Our Take
Chennai Super Kings won't be having a batting coach and the reasons behind the same still remain unknown. One of the key factors is the availability of Gareth Batty as an assistant coach of the team, who has also worked with Zaheer Khan in the County Championship. With Batty holding his experience, it seems to be a possible reason why the team doesn't need a specific batting coach.