But recently, India's former strength and fitness coach, Soham Desai, talked about the fitness challenges Rohit faced. He said, “People often tag Rohit Sharma as lazy and fat, but people need to understand that Rohit had a career-threatening injury around his hip in 2017, Champions Trophy. He got surgeries on his hamstring and his hip flexor, around his hip is his weak spot. If he doesn’t train for a minimum of two strength sessions in a week, he is a red flag and that is the scenario for the last 7-8 years. So if he was not working hard, if he was lazy, he wouldn’t have lasted till today.”