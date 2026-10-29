Former Indian Coach Makes a Key Observation About Rohit Sharma's Fitness
Rohit Sharma has received a lot of criticism on his fitness over the last few years. Weighing on this discussion, former India strength and fitness coach, Soham Desai, talked about the same. He recalled the career threatening injury Rohit suffered back in 2017.
Rohit Sharma has been doing well in the game over the last few years. But he has been constantly receiving a lot of criticism from the fans over his fitness, with some of them calling him lazy or even talking about his body fat. This also remained a concern for his selection for the 2027 World Cup.
However, the Hitman proved to be dedicated to the game, as he has transformed himself to a great extent. Losing a lot of weight in a few months and working on his fitness levels shows how eager he is for the big tournament.
But recently, India's former strength and fitness coach, Soham Desai, talked about the fitness challenges Rohit faced. He said, “People often tag Rohit Sharma as lazy and fat, but people need to understand that Rohit had a career-threatening injury around his hip in 2017, Champions Trophy. He got surgeries on his hamstring and his hip flexor, around his hip is his weak spot. If he doesn’t train for a minimum of two strength sessions in a week, he is a red flag and that is the scenario for the last 7-8 years. So if he was not working hard, if he was lazy, he wouldn’t have lasted till today.”
Our Take
Rohit Sharma has faced a lot of challenges to ensure that he remains an integral part of the Indian cricket team. Now that he aims to end his career on a strong note by winning the World Cup, he is dedicating himself fully to his fitness and the ODI format.