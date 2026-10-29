Josh Inglis Enters the Record Books During the 3rd Test vs South Africa
Josh Inglis has gone to accomplish something which no other Australian player has done before. He went on to score his second Test century in the series decider against South Africa. This has allowed him to become the first Australian to have scored at least two tons in all formats.
Josh Inglis has created a record in the third Test match against South Africa. While South Africa managed to score 329 runs in the first innings, Australia responded with a dominant total of 429, taking a 100 runs lead.
While various players smashed runs for the team, the main role was played by Josh Inglis. He was able to score 102 runs for the team off 135 balls, smashing his second Test century for the team. And this has also come at a time when they were without Steve Smith.
This has helped Josh Inglis to get a record to his name which no Australian had ever done before. He is now the only Australian player to have scored at least two centuries in all formats of the game. While the team had various star batsmen earlier too, no one was able to achieve this feat.
Our Take
Josh Inglis being the first to have scored two tons in all formats of the game, shows how well he has been for the Australian side. Even though the team had various key names such as Travis Head, Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch, and many more. But none of them were able to be this much adaptive, that they scored at least two tons in all formats of the game.