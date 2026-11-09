Liverpool Could Save £100m With One Teenage Star, Heskey Reveals
Emile Heskey believes 19-year-old Trey Nyoni could solve Liverpool's holding midfield problem and save the club £100m in transfer spending. He feels Nyoni's passing ability would allow Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch to operate in more advanced positions.
Heskey also compared 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha's dribbling qualities to former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole, highlighting his potential to develop further.
For the upcoming midfield challenges, Liverpool could find an unexpected solution in teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni, according to former striker Emile Heskey. He believes the 19-year-old has the ability to fill the holding midfield position and potentially save the club £100 million in transfer spending. Heskey highlighted Nyoni's passing range and ability to maintain possession, suggesting his presence would allow Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch to play in more advanced positions.
He also believes both midfielders could support Nyoni defensively by covering more ground and recovering possession. Liverpool have spent heavily in recent transfer windows, including £123 million on Bradley Barcola, following the arrivals of Alexander Isak for £125 million and Florian Wirtz for £116 million. Meanwhile, Manchester City signed Elliot Anderson for £116 million, while Tottenham agreed a £100 million deal for Sandro Tonali. Heskey also praised 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha, comparing his dribbling ability to former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole.
He believes Ngumoha could develop further by adapting his playing style. Liverpool entered their Crystal Palace fixture after consecutive defeats against Arsenal and Fenerbahce. They were sixth in the Premier League standings, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal, who had played one additional match.