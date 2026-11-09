For the upcoming midfield challenges, Liverpool could find an unexpected solution in teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni, according to former striker Emile Heskey. He believes the 19-year-old has the ability to fill the holding midfield position and potentially save the club £100 million in transfer spending. Heskey highlighted Nyoni's passing range and ability to maintain possession, suggesting his presence would allow Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch to play in more advanced positions.