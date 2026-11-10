In the latest development surrounding Real Madrid's young talents, the club is reportedly pleased with Franco Mastantuono's progress during his loan spell at Fiorentina. According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid believe their investment in the Argentine youngster will eventually prove worthwhile, as he continues to improve through regular first-team opportunities in Italy. Although his initial performances were not particularly impressive, Mastantuono has gradually found his rhythm and established himself as an exciting attacking prospect.