Four Goals, 22 Dribbles! Real Madrid Loanee Is Making a Huge Statement in Italy
Real Madrid are reportedly delighted with Franco Mastantuono’s development during his loan spell at Fiorentina. The Argentine youngster has scored four goals in 11 Serie A appearances and completed 22 successful dribbles, ranking third in the league.
In the latest development surrounding Real Madrid's young talents, the club is reportedly pleased with Franco Mastantuono's progress during his loan spell at Fiorentina. According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid believe their investment in the Argentine youngster will eventually prove worthwhile, as he continues to improve through regular first-team opportunities in Italy. Although his initial performances were not particularly impressive, Mastantuono has gradually found his rhythm and established himself as an exciting attacking prospect.
The 18-year-old has already scored four goals in 11 Serie A appearances and registered 22 successful dribbles, the third-highest tally in the competition. He also made history by becoming the joint-second-youngest player to score at least four goals in his first 10 Serie A appearances. His performances against Sassuolo further highlighted his growing confidence and attacking ability. However, returning to Real Madrid and securing a regular starting position could prove challenging.
The arrival of Yan Diomande and Rodrygo's expected return from injury have increased competition for attacking positions. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and other attacking options provide the club with considerable depth. Vinicius Jr's uncertain future could also influence Madrid's plans. Consequently, Mastantuono's impressive development may eventually attract interest from other clubs rather than guarantee him a permanent place in Madrid's starting lineup.