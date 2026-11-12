Cristiano Ronaldo Announces First TV Series ‘Day 1s’ With Matthew Vaughn.

He finished with an extraordinary 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, holding the records for the most international goals and appearances in men's football. His remarkable achievements include winning Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. He also became the only player to score in six different FIFA World Cups, from 2006 to 2026. At present, Ronaldo has accumulated an astonishing 985 professional career goals.