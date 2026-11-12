Cristiano Ronaldo Announces First TV Series ‘Day 1s’ With Matthew Vaughn.

From Football Legend to TV Star! Ronaldo’s New Series ‘Day 1s’ Features Thierry Henry and Global Music Stars!
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his debut television series, ‘Day 1s’, alongside British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn. The football-themed drama follows British agent Stanley Dalton, played by Damian Lewis, with Thierry Henry, Dave and Burna Boy among the expected appearances.
Production has begun in London, with no release date confirmed. Ronaldo, who retired from international football in September 2026, finished with 146 goals in 234 appearances.
In the latest development, Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his first television series, titled Day 1s, marking his entry into the world of television drama. Ronaldo revealed the project through Instagram, sharing a photograph with British filmmaker and producer Matthew Vaughn and confirming that production has already begun. The series, produced by Ronaldo and Vaughn, will revolve around football and follow Stanley Dalton, a British agent played by actor Damian Lewis.
Former Arsenal and France footballer Thierry Henry is also expected to feature, alongside UK rapper Dave, Burna Boy, James Blake and Central Cee, who are set to appear in the first episode. Filming has reportedly taken place in London over recent months, although the official release date remains unannounced. Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, recently concluded his international career on September 24, 2026.
He finished with an extraordinary 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, holding the records for the most international goals and appearances in men's football. His remarkable achievements include winning Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. He also became the only player to score in six different FIFA World Cups, from 2006 to 2026. At present, Ronaldo has accumulated an astonishing 985 professional career goals.