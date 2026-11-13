Ronaldo Retires, Son Takes Centre Stage! Meanwhile, Man United Prepare Shock Managerial Move
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. made his Portugal U17 debut in a 4-0 victory over Andorra, coming on in the 73rd minute, just a week after his father retired from international football with 146 goals in 234 appearances.
In the latest football development, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. made his debut for Portugal's Under-17 national team in a convincing 4-0 victory over Andorra in a European Championship qualifier in Lisbon. The 16-year-old Al Nassr academy forward came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute, with Portugal already holding a comfortable four-goal lead.
Sporting CP's Diego Farinha scored twice, while Santos FC's Kauã Miranda converted a penalty and Braga's Rafael Cabral added another goal in the 60th minute. Ronaldo Jr. came close to scoring his first international goal late in the match, but his header narrowly missed the target. His debut holds additional significance as it comes just one week after his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, announced his retirement from international football after representing Portugal for 23 years.
The legendary forward ended his international career with an incredible record of 146 goals in 234 appearances, establishing himself as one of the greatest players in the country's history. Now, Ronaldo Jr. has an opportunity to begin building his own international journey while following in his father's footsteps. The young forward will next represent Portugal U17 against Bulgaria on Saturday before facing Serbia on November 17. Both European Championship qualifying fixtures will be played in Lisbon.