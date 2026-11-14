Shock at Old Trafford! Bruno Fernandes Turns Down Man United Again, Exit Door Opens
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second contract extension offer despite improved terms. His current deal expires in June 2027, although United can extend it until June 2028 through a 12-month clause.
Salary and contract duration remain major disagreements. Al Hilal and Galatasaray have shown previous interest, but no transfer agreement exists. Fernandes recorded a Premier League-record 21 assists in 2025-26.
For the second time, Bruno Fernandes has rejected a contract extension offer from Manchester United, leaving his future at Old Trafford increasingly uncertain. The 32-year-old Portuguese midfielder has reportedly turned down an improved proposal, with disagreements over salary and contract duration preventing both parties from reaching an agreement.
According to The Athletic, negotiations initially began during the summer, but United's first offer failed to meet the player's expectations. Fernandes is currently contracted to the club until June 2027, following an extension signed in August 2024. However, Manchester United has an option to extend his existing deal by another 12 months, which would keep him at Old Trafford until June 2028. If no agreement is reached, Fernandes could begin negotiating with foreign clubs in January 2027 over a potential free transfer.
Several clubs have previously shown interest in the Portuguese international, including Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in 2025 and Turkish giants Galatasaray, although no confirmed transfer negotiations are currently underway. The uncertainty follows an outstanding 2025-26 campaign in which Fernandes registered a record 21 Premier League assists, winning both the FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Players' Player of the Year awards. Despite his challenging current season, United remain determined to retain their captain as negotiations continue.