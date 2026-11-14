According to The Athletic, negotiations initially began during the summer, but United's first offer failed to meet the player's expectations. Fernandes is currently contracted to the club until June 2027, following an extension signed in August 2024. However, Manchester United has an option to extend his existing deal by another 12 months, which would keep him at Old Trafford until June 2028. If no agreement is reached, Fernandes could begin negotiating with foreign clubs in January 2027 over a potential free transfer.