‘I Only Wanted Inter!’ Curtis Jones Makes Shocking Liverpool Exit Revelation
Curtis Jones has revealed that his desire to win more trophies motivated his departure from boyhood club Liverpool to join Inter Milan. The England midfielder made 228 appearances across eight seasons for Liverpool, scoring 22 goals and providing 22 assists.
Despite winning several major honours, he wanted a bigger role in a winning team. Jones also revealed that Inter was always his preferred destination and chose the No. 21 shirt to mark his signing date and the club's 21st Serie A title.
For the first time in his career, Curtis Jones is preparing to build his future away from Liverpool after completing a move to Italian giants Inter Milan. The England international revealed that winning trophies and becoming part of a successful team were the biggest motivations behind his decision to leave his boyhood club. During eight seasons at Anfield, Jones made 228 appearances, scoring 22 goals and providing 22 assists.
He also collected two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. However, despite his achievements, he was unable to establish himself as a regular starter in several major finals, including the 2022 Champions League final against Real Madrid. Jones admitted that joining Inter had always been his preferred choice because of the club's history, tradition and impressive collection of silverware.
The Italian champions have won three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies over the past five years while reaching two Champions League finals. The midfielder expressed excitement about earning the club's trust and promised to give everything to help Inter win more trophies. Jones also explained his decision to wear the No. 21 shirt, revealing that he signed for the club on the 21st and felt the number perfectly matched Inter's 21st Scudetto.