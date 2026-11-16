Despite Elliot Anderson receiving a red card, Spain fought back through goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, but England managed to hold on for a 3-2 win. Kane has now scored in all six of England's Nations League fixtures, registering eight goals, including braces against Croatia and Czechia. His performances have placed him at the top of the competition's scoring charts as he targets his first Nations League Golden Boot. England will next have an opportunity to extend their away-scoring record in March 2027.