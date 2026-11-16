Harry Kane Makes History Against Spain With a Record Not Seen Since 1948!
Harry Kane scored his 93rd international goal as England defeated Spain 3-2 in the Nations League. His first-half penalty extended his scoring streak to seven consecutive away matches, matching Tom Finney's achievement from 1946 to 1948.
Kane has now scored in all six Nations League fixtures, collecting eight goals, including braces against Croatia and Czechia.
As the England national team celebrated a memorable 3-2 victory over Spain in the Nations League, Harry Kane added another remarkable achievement to his international career. The England captain became the first Three Lions player in 78 years to score in seven consecutive away appearances, matching a record previously set by legendary forward Tom Finney between September 1946 and May 1948.
Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the final minute of the first half at the Metropolitano Stadium, taking his international tally to 93 goals in 127 appearances. The victory also saw England finish top of their Nations League group, ahead of Spain. Ezri Konsa doubled the visitors' advantage with a powerful header just eight minutes into the second half, before Ben White extended the lead four minutes later.
Despite Elliot Anderson receiving a red card, Spain fought back through goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, but England managed to hold on for a 3-2 win. Kane has now scored in all six of England's Nations League fixtures, registering eight goals, including braces against Croatia and Czechia. His performances have placed him at the top of the competition's scoring charts as he targets his first Nations League Golden Boot. England will next have an opportunity to extend their away-scoring record in March 2027.