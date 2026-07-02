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Julian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuHarry KaneLionel MessiErling HaalandGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzNeymarCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakViktor GyokeresSunil ChhetriPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioJude BellinghamKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
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Harry Kanes Miss Costs England Early Knockout Spot

Harry Kanes Miss Costs England Early Knockout Spot

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  • football
Englands World Cup Preparations Hit by Theft and Tornado Warning

Englands World Cup Preparations Hit by Theft and Tornado Warning

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  • football
Cotswolds Song Aims to Inspire Englands World Cup Dream

Cotswolds Song Aims to Inspire Englands World Cup Dream

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Harry Kane Backed for Major Individual Honour After Bayern Success

Harry Kane Backed for Major Individual Honour After Bayern Success

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Thomas Tuchel Leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold Out Again from England Squad

Thomas Tuchel Leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold Out Again from England Squad

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England Premier League Legend Voices Concern Over Kane Successor

England Premier League Legend Voices Concern Over Kane Successor

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Harry Kane Surpasses Pelé in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Harry Kane Surpasses Pelé in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

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Harry Kane Outlines What He Must Do To Finally Win The Ballon dOr

Harry Kane Outlines What He Must Do To Finally Win The Ballon dOr

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Tuchel Insists Kane, Bellingham and Foden Cannot All Start for England

Tuchel Insists Kane, Bellingham and Foden Cannot All Start for England

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Harry Kane Eyes NFL Dream After Bayern Munich Stint

Harry Kane Eyes NFL Dream After Bayern Munich Stint

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Frank Lampard’s Coventry Star Carl Rushworth on England Radar

Frank Lampard’s Coventry Star Carl Rushworth on England Radar

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Harry Kane’s Future Tied to Family’s Happiness in Munich

Harry Kane’s Future Tied to Family’s Happiness in Munich

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Harry Kane Marks 400th Career Goal, Eyes Champions League Glory

Harry Kane Marks 400th Career Goal, Eyes Champions League Glory

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Harry Kane continues to shine as England’s most underrated superstar

Harry Kane continues to shine as England’s most underrated superstar

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Michael Owen Highlights Premier League’s Global Responsibility

Michael Owen Highlights Premier League’s Global Responsibility

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Harry Kane Doubtful for England’s October Fixtures Due to Ankle Injury

Harry Kane Doubtful for England’s October Fixtures Due to Ankle Injury

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Harry Kane Declared Fit for England Duty After Ankle Scare

Harry Kane Declared Fit for England Duty After Ankle Scare

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Premier League and Government Unite to Expand Youth Hubs

Premier League and Government Unite to Expand Youth Hubs

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Premier League Faces Disruption with FIFAs New International Break Plan

Premier League Faces Disruption with FIFAs New International Break Plan

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Harry Kanes Goal Helps England Crush Serbia 5-0 in World Cup Qualifier

Harry Kanes Goal Helps England Crush Serbia 5-0 in World Cup Qualifier

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Thomas Tuchel Backs Harry Kane Ahead of Serbia Clash

Thomas Tuchel Backs Harry Kane Ahead of Serbia Clash

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Frank Lampard Calls Bobby Moore the Ultimate England Player

Frank Lampard Calls Bobby Moore the Ultimate England Player

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Harry Kane Launches Vegan Snack Bar Range

Harry Kane Launches Vegan Snack Bar Range

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Harry Kane Eyes Ballon d Or After Stellar Season with Bayern

Harry Kane Eyes Ballon d Or After Stellar Season with Bayern

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Cristiano Ronaldo Wallpaper Inspires Sirajs Match-Winning Spell at The Oval

Cristiano Ronaldo Wallpaper Inspires Sirajs Match-Winning Spell at The Oval

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Premier League Kicks Cup 2025 Celebrates Youth Empowerment Through Football Excellence

Premier League Kicks Cup 2025 Celebrates Youth Empowerment Through Football Excellence

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Ex-England and Premier League Footballer Arrested at Stansted for Court Order Breach

Ex-England and Premier League Footballer Arrested at Stansted for Court Order Breach

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