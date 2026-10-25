Atlético Madrid Hit by Another Injury Blow as Simeone Faces Midfield Crisis!
Atlético Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Cardoso suffered a minor thigh muscle injury following their Champions League match against Stuttgart. The setback rules him out of the upcoming home league fixture against Deportivo.
After recently missing a match due to gastroenteritis, Cardoso’s latest injury leaves Diego Simeone with fewer midfield options and forces tactical adjustments.
In the latest setback for Atlético Madrid, midfielder Cardoso has been ruled out of the upcoming La Liga match against Deportivo after suffering a thigh muscle injury. The problem occurred during the club’s recent Champions League encounter against Stuttgart, where the player finished the match in noticeable discomfort. Medical examinations carried out on Thursday, October 22, confirmed that Cardoso had sustained a minor muscle injury. Although the club has not provided a detailed recovery timeline, his absence from the next league fixture has been confirmed.
The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the midfielder, who was beginning to establish himself as a regular starter under Diego Simeone. Cardoso had already missed Atlético’s previous league match because of gastroenteritis and was subsequently left on the bench for the European fixture. His latest setback has interrupted his progress once again. Cardoso’s role as a holding midfielder and deep-lying playmaker has become increasingly important to Atlético’s setup.
His absence means Simeone must reconsider his midfield options as the team prepares for another important domestic challenge. Despite Atlético’s strong recent performances, the growing list of unavailable players could affect the team’s momentum. The coaching staff will need to make tactical adjustments to compensate for the missing midfielder. For Atlético, the priority will be managing the situation carefully while maintaining their competitive form. Cardoso’s return will depend on his recovery, and the club will hope he can regain fitness without suffering another setback.