His absence means Simeone must reconsider his midfield options as the team prepares for another important domestic challenge. Despite Atlético’s strong recent performances, the growing list of unavailable players could affect the team’s momentum. The coaching staff will need to make tactical adjustments to compensate for the missing midfielder. For Atlético, the priority will be managing the situation carefully while maintaining their competitive form. Cardoso’s return will depend on his recovery, and the club will hope he can regain fitness without suffering another setback.