Bruno Fernandes Sounds the Alarm After Man Utd’s Humiliating 4-1 Defeat!
Bruno Fernandes criticised Manchester United’s mentality after their shocking 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. Nico Paz scored twice, while Anastasios Douvikas and Jacobo Ramón added goals. Joshua Zirkzee scored United’s consolation in the 90th minute.
The defeat extended United’s winless run to seven matches, increasing pressure on manager Michael Carrick as the club struggles domestically and in Europe.
For the Manchester United team, the 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como has raised fresh concerns about their form and mentality under manager Michael Carrick. United’s captain, Bruno Fernandes, openly expressed his frustration after another disappointing performance, admitting that the team repeatedly struggles when matches begin badly. Como took the lead in the second minute through Nico Paz, who scored again in the 57th minute and helped create another goal. Anastasios Douvikas added a goal shortly after half-time, while Jacobo Ramón headed in Como’s fourth.
Joshua Zirkzee scored a late consolation for United in the 90th minute, but it did little to change the result. Fernandes criticised his team’s lack of pressure on the ball, poor movement off it and inability to respond confidently after conceding early. He warned that escaping the current situation would be difficult unless the players showed greater bravery and improved their performances. The defeat extended United’s winless run to seven matches across competitions.
They had collected just seven points from their opening seven Premier League games and earned only three points from their first three Champions League matches. This represents a major setback compared with last season, when Fernandes registered a Premier League record of 21 assists and United finished third. With Roma, Sporting CP and Bayern Munich still to face in Europe, United must improve quickly. Their next Champions League fixture against Roma is scheduled for November 3, increasing the pressure on Carrick and his squad.