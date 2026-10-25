They had collected just seven points from their opening seven Premier League games and earned only three points from their first three Champions League matches. This represents a major setback compared with last season, when Fernandes registered a Premier League record of 21 assists and United finished third. With Roma, Sporting CP and Bayern Munich still to face in Europe, United must improve quickly. Their next Champions League fixture against Roma is scheduled for November 3, increasing the pressure on Carrick and his squad.