73 Goals! Is Harry Kane About to Shock Mbappe and Yamal?
Harry Kane enters Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony as the favourite after an extraordinary season, scoring 73 goals in 65 games for club and country. The 33-year-old helped Bayern Munich win a league and cup double and guided England to the World Cup semi-finals.
However, Kylian Mbappe and 19-year-old Lamine Yamal remain strong contenders. Mbappe topped the scoring charts in LaLiga, the Champions League and World Cup, while his 10 World Cup goals took his tournament total to a record 22.
In the 2026 Ballon d'Or race, England captain Harry Kane enters Monday's ceremony in London as the leading favourite, facing strong competition from Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe. The 70th edition of the prestigious award will be held in England for the first time and could see the country celebrate its first men's winner in 25 years.
Kane, 33, produced an extraordinary campaign, scoring 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country. He helped Bayern Munich secure a domestic league and cup double while guiding England to the World Cup semi-finals. However, Bayern's Champions League semi-final exit and England's World Cup disappointment could affect his chances.
Yamal, 19, finished second last year but endured an injury-hit season and was not Spain's standout player during their World Cup triumph. Despite that, he remains confident about his chances and believes he deserves the award.
Mbappe also has a compelling case after finishing as the top scorer in LaLiga, the Champions League and the World Cup. His 10 World Cup goals took his career total to 22, making him the tournament's all-time leading scorer. The winner will be decided by journalists from 100 of FIFA's highest-ranked nations, who will rank 30 shortlisted players and award points from 15 down to 1.