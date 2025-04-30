10Bet Cricket Betting: Online, Live Betting, IPL Betting

10Bet App: 3.1 ★★★★★ Registration 10Bet 10Bet is one of the most reliable, popular betting site, casino and cricket betting site among Indian users. The range of the platform includes a large number of different types of bets such as online betting, live betting, IPL betting, football betting. In the review, we will give you the latest information on how to start betting on Cricket correctly and quickly. Join 10Bet and get your Welcome Bonus 100% up to Rs 9,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to 9,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 10Bet

How to Bet Online on Cricket at 10Bet?

Betting on Cricket on 10Bet is quick and easy. You only need a couple of minutes of your time and a stable internet connection. The important prerequisite is that you must be of legal age and a registered user, and you must be at least 18 years old to do so. Below we have prepared a step by step guide to help you bet on cricket quickly and correctly:

1 Start your registration To do this, go back to the overview header and click on "Join 10Bet". You will be presented with an empty registration page, which you need to fill in with correct personal data. Go to Website 2 Log in Enter the username and password you came up with earlier to log in to your account. 3 Top up your account Go to My Accounts, choose your preferred payment method and top up your wallet with at least Rs 400. 4 Place your bet on Cricket Go to Sports select the sport Cricket, study the upcoming events and then place a bet of your desired amount.

We did it! Once you have completed all these steps, you will receive a confirmation email and you will have access to your personal account. All you have to do is wait for the match to be over, and if your bet was successful, the money will be credited to your betting account automatically.

10Bet Cricket Bonus for New Players

In addition, if you are a new user and are just registering on the site, you can take advantage of a unique offer from the 10Bet team! Every new customer gets to activate the Welcome Bonus 100% up to Rs 9,000! Please read all the bonus rules carefully to know everything you need to know, as the 10Bet bonus can only be activated once:

The minimum 10Bet deposit amount of Rs 400;

Maximum bonus amount Rs 9,000;

The wagering amount is 3 times;

Bets with odds of 1.3 and above;

The validity period of the first deposit bonus is 7 days.

Done! With the bonus, you'll be able to make a higher first deposit, which means your cricket betting winnings will also be higher. Join the 10Bet platform now and don't miss out on your chance to make your cricket betting even more profitable!

10Bet Cricket App and APK Download

For even more convenience when betting on Cricket, you can use a separate 10Bet mobile app for Android and iOS devices. The 10Bet app is available as a free download and allows you to bet on cricket anytime and anywhere you have internet access. Follow the step-by-step instructions to download the app to your smartphone quickly and correctly:

Access the official website. Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. To do so, go back to the header of the review and click on "Download the 10Bet app"; Security settings to install the app. On your device, go to the settings under "Security" and agree to download from unknown sources; Start the app download process. Select your preferred type of Android or iOS device and start downloading; Complete the installation process. Go to the downloads section on your device, find any previously downloaded files and start installing them. The successfully downloaded app will automatically appear on your device's home screen.

Done! You are now a full user of the standalone 10Bet mobile app and can start betting on cricket now. And by downloading the app from our link you get its latest version right away, which ensures smooth operation.

IPL Cricket Betting

The 10Bet platform offers its users the opportunity to bet on major sporting events such as the IPL! On the website you will find a separate section for this event and the highest odds available. You will be able to bet on all the matches of the season and you can find the current IPL match schedule on our website.

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at 10Bet

In addition to such cricket betting, the 10Bet also offers its customers other betting options. Check out the list below to see all available sections for cricket betting:

Live cricket betting;

E-Cricket;

Virtual cricket betting.

Choose any of our cricket betting options and start playing with 10Bet now! Don't forget to take advantage of the Live mode to get a realistic feel for the game and unforgettable emotions of the game. And if you want to bet around the clock, you can use Virtual Cricket!

FAQ

If you still have any questions about how to correctly place your cricket bets on 10Bet, take a look at the information below. Below we have collected the most topical questions from Indian users and answered them in detail.

What Does it Take to Bet on Cricket?

In order to bet on cricket, you must be of legal age and a registered user. Once you have accessed your account, simply fund your account with at least the minimum deposit amount. You can also find step-by-step instructions on how to bet correctly on cricket at 10Bet in the review section "How to bet online on cricket at 10Bet?".

Can I Use the New User Bonus Twice?

Unfortunately, no you cannot use the bonus twice. The 10Bet platform operates under a Curacao license, so each player can activate the bonus offer once. You can read more about all the terms and conditions of the bonus in the "10Bet Cricket Bonus for New Players" overview.

What If I Can't Download the 10Bet App?

If you are unable to download the 10Bet app on your device, please refer to the overview section "10Bet Cricket App and APK Download" for a start. You may be doing something wrong or using the wrong download link, the instructions provide the correct download link. If the problem persists, contact the bookmaker's 24/7 support team and a specialist will be able to help you.