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Current version of application 1.1 or higher APK filesize 50mb Installed client size 150mb Supported operating systems Android, IOS Cost of loading Free License Curacao Egaming OGL/2024/418/0821 Welcome bonus 100% Welcome Bonus up to 9,000 INR Hindi language support No Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, MasterCard, PhonePe, UPI, EcoPayz

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