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How to Start Playing at the 10bet Online Casino?
New users may register an account with 10bet and benefit from the tempting welcome bonus in just a few simple steps. It's so quick and easy to create a personal account that even novices can accomplish it. Follow our thorough instructions to set up a 10bet account:
2
Verify the identity
Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually it doesn't take long.
3
Make the first deposit
Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than 400 INR to claim the welcome bonus and confirm the deposit.
Make deposit
After you create an account you’ll be an official customer of 10bet. Now you get access to all the services on the platform, such as
10bet cricket betting, football betting, online and live casino games, megagames, tv games, and much more! 10bet Casino Bonus 100% Up to 9,000 Rs
Players can surely double their chances to win a significant amount of money with the 10bet casino welcome bonus that is up to 9,000 INR with a minimum deposit that starts from only 400 INR. In addition, the casino welcome offer is very simple to claim. This type bonus can be spent on the best slot machines on the 10bet app or 10bet official website. Here is the basic information about the welcome casino bonus at 10bet:
The minimum deposit is 400 INR;
The maximum bonus amount is 9,000 INR;
In addition a user gets 25 free spins;
Only brand new customers are eligible for casino sign up bonus;
Welcome offer is eligible to use up to 7 days after claiming.
How to Win Back the 10bet Casino Bonus?
Each and every client who makes an account on 10bet may easily receive a welcome casino bonus of up to 9,000 INR. Although it is a possibility, you do not need to download the 10bet casino app in order to claim it. To be eligible for bonus withdrawal, carefully review all the wagering requirements:
The bonus has to be used in 7 days after registration;
You can't have previously registered 10bet accounts;
The offer applies to the first deposit of at least 500 INR;
All 10bet deposit bonuses must be wagered at least 3 times with the odds 1.3;
User has to be over 18 years of age;
10bet reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;
You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the 10bet method if your wager was successful;
Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use 10bet free bonus;
User agrees to all the terms and conditions of 10bet by accepting the bonus.
Download 10bet Casino Apk and App
The creators have designed a 10bet casino app in addition to the standard 10bet online version. Both the 10bet casino apk and the 10bet casino download are easy and quick. Keep in mind that you may claim 10bet bonuses on the app as well as by downloading the 10bet casino apk. By following these detailed steps, you may complete the installation:
Download 10bet apk or 10bet app. Go to the official 10bet site through our link and choose the app for iOS. You’ll be redirected to the official App Store on your iPhone or iPad;
Accept the software.To start the installation process, you need to allow the installation on your mobile device;
Confirm the Installation. Don’t forget to double-click the Power Button and enter your screen lock or use the face recognition system to confirm that you want the app;
Register on the app. If you’re a new user of 10bet, set up an account by clicking on “Sign up” button and providing the required personal information;
Congratulations! You can login and start playing.Now you can log in to the system and start playing the best casino games on 10bet!
10bet Live Casino
The 10bet live casino library is truly fascinating! Even advanced players will be surprised once they see the number of various live casino games. You can easily pick between such games as baccarat,, blackjack, roulette, poker, wheels, and other popular in India ones. The biggest advantage of a live casino is that playing games with a live dealer provides the most realistic experience. Take a look at some of the games available in the 10bet live casino section:
Live Poker;
Live Baccarat;
Live Blackjack;
Live Roulette;
Live Cricket;
Bingo;
Andar Baahar;
Live Wheels.
10bet Jackpot
On 10bet, there are about 50 jackpot games. This category is one of the most desirable ones on 10bet since the prize pool is worth more than 1,000,000,000 INR. Here are some examples of jackpot game variations:
Poseidon Ancient Fortunes;
Athens Megaways;
Mega Moolah Lucky Bells;
Queens of Alexandria;
Lucky Joker Mega Moolah;
Sisters of Oz Jackpot;
Rainbow Jackpot;
Jackpot Cherries;
Sherlock Moriarty WowPot;
Diamond King Jackpot ;
777 Strike;
Fishin Reels, etc.
Other 10bet Casino Bonuses
Besides just the welcome bonuses that are guaranteed to every new customer who registers on the platform, the bookmaker also provides its clients with a number of other beneficial offers. Furthermore, there are one-time deals and brief promotions like free spins, cashback, weekly reloads, etc. View a handful of the added advantages that 10bet offers.
Free bet
Get a free bet worth 500 INR from 10bet placing a bet higher than 2,000 INR on a Premier League. The free bet will be transferred to your account if Leeds leads v Man Utd. This is a great offer for all the cricket fans! Find more information about this particular bonus below:
A bet of more than 2,000 should be placed on Premier League;
Maximum free bet amount is 500 INR;
Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the bonus;
You agree to the terms and conditions of 10bet by using the bonus.
25 Free Spins
Free spins in online casinos are what attracts many users a lot. Free spins give a perfect chance to wager without any risks and try out some desirable machines! 10bet generously gives users 25 free spins that are eligible to use on slot machines. Here is basic information about free spins that 10bet offers:
The minimum deposit is only 400 INR;
Maximum free spins amount is 25;
Free spins can only be used for slot machines on 10bet;
The bonus may only be used on one account per person, computer, or IP address;
All the general terms and conditions of 10bet apply.
Drops & Wins
Heavy Drop. There is up to 650,000,000 INR in the Drops & Wins tourney. This amazing bonus is accessible to every registered player and includes so many games, such as Wolf Gold, Mustang Gold, Sweet Bonanza, etc. Take a look at more information about this bonus:
Log in and open any of the qualifying games that you can find in the Drops & Wins section;
Click the game’s spin button to open Drops & Wins Opt-in window and click ‘Join all’ to get the party started;
Collect daily random cash prizes & win the weekly tourney’s grand prize when scoring the highest win in a single spin;
Weekly prize is 900,000 INR;
Minimum deposit is 50 INR;
General terms and conditions of 10bet apply.
25% Bonus up to 9,000
10bet decided to give players a sizable 25% bonus that is only for single use. This is a fantastic deal that is pretty rare to find among other bookies. All the beginners should take advantage of this offer because it allows very profitable wagering. Take a look at the basic information about bonus on 10bet:
Make a deposit from 1,300 INR and enter the promo FEB100;
One-time 25%
10bet casino bonus maximum amount is 9,000 INR; Stake contribution for slots is 100%;
Stake contribution for tv games and live games is 10%;
By accepting this bonus users agree to all the terms and conditions of 10bet.
Cashback (VIP)
10bet created a great offer that gives customers weekly 15% cashback up to 5,000 INR when they place the first bet. This cashback is funded as free bets. The offer is available once a week strictly to the registered users of 10bet. Take a loot at the basic information about the 10bet cashback:
The minimum deposit is only 400 INR;
Cashback is based on a vip level;
Maximum bonus amount is 9,000 INR;
Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the bonus;
All the general terms and conditions of 10bet apply.
Popular 10bet Casino Games
10bet is dedicated to provide its customers with the best casino enjoyment possible. There are many other kinds of games accessible in the library, including jackpot games, megagames, a live casino with dealers, and other well-liked forms of gambling. You don't need to physically go to a casino when you play at 10bet online casino because you may access your favorite games through the website or 10bet app.
Slots
Slots are the largest category on 10bet, and they are highlighted individually in the navigation menu. There are more than 1,000 unique slots available on the website for gamers with different tastes. Each 10bet slot machine with a book theme has a different interface, set of rules, and theme. The slots department is without a doubt the spot for you if you want to try your luck and win large straight away because slot games don't require any specialist knowledge or skills. Indian gamblers typically choose among:
777 Gems;
Sun of Egypt;
Sweet Bonanza;
Hot Zone;
Fruit Party 2;
Hand Of Gold;
Viral Spiral;
Hot Spin;
Joker;
Gold Express;
Super Diamond Wild.
10bet casino bonuses will help to have the greatest experience in an online casino.
Poker
The classic table game that 10bet also offers is popular with millions of clients. There are various varieties of the well-known poker game on the site. You may opt to play them directly from the official 10bet website or the 10bet mobile app:
Casino Stud Poker;
Caribbean Stud Poker;
Texas Holdem Bonus Poker;
Poker Flip;
Ultimate Texas Holdem Poker;
Two Hand Casino Holdem Poker;
Casino Holdem Poker;
Three Card Poker.
Baccarat
Another old-school casino game is baccarat. There are two participants in the game: the Banker and the Player. The player must decide whether the Banker, the Player, or a tie will win the round. Because of its simple rules and exciting gameplay, baccarat is popular among gamblers in India. On 10bet, baccarat may be played in a number of different ways, including:
Lightning Baccarat;
Peek Baccarat;
Punto Blanco Baccarat;
Speed Baccarat;
Speed Fortune Baccarat;
Classic Baccarat;
Live Baccarat.
Blackjack
Players of the online casino have long made blackjack their favorite game, and 10bet India aims to cater to everyone's preferences in this area. Simply type the word "Blackjack" into the search box, you may quickly explore the several game versions. Take a look at some of the blackjack variations offered on 10bet:
Baccarat No Commision;
Baccarat Live;
Speed Baccarat A;
Golden Wealth Baccarat;
Baccarat Lobby;
Grand Baccarat No Commission;
Live Baccarat Lounge;
Grand Baccarat;
Baccarat 1 No Commission;
VIP Baccarat.
Roulette
With the help of 10bet and contemporary technology, playing roulette doesn't require going to a real casino. 10bet games will have the most lifelike graphics available. Additionally, 10bet provides games that allow users to gamble on red and black as well as zero- and non-zero-wheel roulette.
We have compiled several different roulette variations from more than 25 in total:
Indian Roulette;
Mega Roulette Live;
Speed Roulette;
European Roulette;
Classic Roulette;
Lightning Roulette;
Immersive Roulette;
American Roulette 3D;
Gold Bar Roulette;
American Roulette High Stakes.
Lotteries
Lotteries may be fun and thrilling, particularly if participants know their lucky numbers. With lotteries you can also win a huge payout. You may test your fortunate number by participating in 10bet online casino lottery games like these:
Keno;
Age of the Gods Scratch;
Biltz Scratch;
Halloween Fortune Scratch;
Fire Blaze Scratch;
Sure Win Scratch;
Lucky Leprechaun Scratch;
Happy Holidays Scratch;
Anaconda Wild Scratch
GoldRush, and so much more!
Aviator
In Indian casinos, players frequently engage in Aviator. This type of gambling entertainment is considered to be a modern game. Even though it is less common than slot machines, it is nevertheless widely used, though frequently in the background. The player takes the role of a pilot in the Aviator game, and his prizes are based on how high he can fly his aircraft. You can also play the aviator in the mobile app for ANdroid and IOS.
Bingo
Bingo is quite uncommon at internet casinos. At 10bet, you may play both 75- and 90-ball bingo, and some of the jackpots that are up for grabs there are very remarkable. In order to provide players the chance to earn prizes while taking part in their preferred games, 10bet has also developed bingo tournaments.
Here are some bingo variations available on the 10bet:
Joker Bingo;
Reel Investigator;
Blender Blast;
Rainbow Rush;
Wild One;
PinWin, and such.
Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at 10bet Casino
The
official 10bet site in India provides the easiest deposit and withdrawal methods. Even cryptocurrency may be used to make a deposit, in addition to rapid payments and bank transfers. View all of the possible payment methods:
Visa;
MasterCard;
PaySafeCard;
Skrill;
MuchBetter;
Neteller;
Bank Transfer;
PayPal;
Cryptocurrencies: bitcoin, ethereum, ripple.
Min deposit is only 100 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. However, some cryptocurrencies might. You'd better check that information directly from the provider.
The minimum 10bet withdrawal amount is 10 INR. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms/conditions of the chosen supplier and how to withdraw from 10bet.
Sportscafe Verdict
Our team carefully examined every service of the 10bet casino and compiled all the advantages and disadvantages. We came to a conclusion that 10bet deserves our special Sportscafe seal of approval that means that 10bet is a safe, secure and legal casino platform in India. The casino is perfect for both the beginners and highly advanced gamblers as it offers so many different casino games. Every brand new customer gets a guaranteed welcome bonus up to 9,000 INR as a generous gift from the bookmaker. As a final say, 10bet casino can be played both through the 10bet website or free mobile 10bet app, which is a great addition for the users of mobile platforms.
The 10bet casino site gets into ratings of the
list of cricket betting sites, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings. FAQ
According to our experience, these are the questions about the 10bet casino that are asked the most. Take a quick glance at them since they could contain the solutions you need. For skilled one-on-one help, you may also get in touch with 10bet customer service any time, day or night, seven days a week.
Is 10bet Casino Legal in India?
Yes, 10bet is a respectable Indian business that adheres to all relevant laws. It is strictly regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, which painstakingly reviews all services. Customers don't need to be concerned about the bookmaker's dependability.
Is 10bet Casino Safe in India?
Customer safety is extremely important to 10bet, who makes it a top priority. All personal data is protected and encrypted using cutting-edge security technology. The SSL protocol ensures secure transactions and stops data leakage. Additionally, the bookmaker only collaborates with the most reputable casino game providers on the market.
How to Download 10bet Casino App?
Visit the official 10bet website to get the 10bet download for iOS or the 10bet apk for Android. You may play on 10bet after creating an account, approving the download, and allowing installations from unknown sources on your smartphone.
Is 10bet Casino Reliable for Playing?
Yes, players should be aware that 10bet is a reputable business that adheres to the terms of its Malta Gaming Authority license, implying that wagering on the website is safe. The rules and conditions of 10bet guarantee honest wagering, thus the winnings are real.
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