20bet Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

20Bet App: 3.0 ★★★★★ Download APP 20Bet The 20bet platform is one of the most popular and reliable sports betting platforms in India. You can bet on the most popular sports as well as play online casino games. In the review, you will learn how to create an account on 20bet platform and also how to get the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 9,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 9,000 Promocode: No promo Join 20Bet

How to Register a New Account at 20bet?

Registration is the main step when using the 20bet platform. As the platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, it requires you to be strictly over 18 years old when registering on the platform. You can only create one active account on the platform. Use the step-by-step instructions to save your time:

1 Access to the official website Use the direct link from any installed browser on your device, the link takes you to the bookmaker's official website. Go to website 2 Start registration Click on the button in the bottom right-hand corner "Register" and a blank registration page will open, which you will then have to complete. Make your own account 3 Start to fill in personal details Step by step, enter all requested information into the empty fields of the registration page, such as (first name, surname, phone number, country, currency, etc.). All the personal information you have entered must be true. 4 Complete the registration Check all the information you have entered for accuracy, then come up with a username and a strong password, then complete the registration by clicking on the "Done" button.

Once you have successfully registered, you will receive a confirmation email and you will immediately have access to your personal account.

Verification of 20bet Account

Account verification is also a necessary step when using the 20bet platform, as it will allow you to secure your details and also help you to withdraw all the money you have won without any problems. The verification process is easy and does not take much time. Follow the step-by-step instructions to save your time:

From any installed browser on your device, follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website; Click on "Sign in" and enter the username and password you created when you created your account, then you will be given access to your personal account; Go to the "Personal details" section of your account and start to fill in your details, such as (first name, surname, phone number, country, currency, e-mail address, etc.), one by one. It is important to remember that all the information you enter must be correct; You need to upload a photo of your documents to be verified by 20bet; Check that all the personal details you have entered are correct and complete the verification process by submitting to 20bet's support team for approval; Once you have completed the verification, your request will be sent to the security service for verification and you will need to wait for approval.

A successful verification process will result in a notification email being sent to your email address.

Registration Process via the 20bet App

The platform is fully committed to meeting the needs of its users and therefore they have a separate 20bet app for Android and iOS devices. With the app, you can bet wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection. Users of the app must also be of legal age and complete a registration process, which can be done in the app itself. Follow the instructions on how to create an account in the 20bet app for Android and iOS:

From any browser on your device, follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website; Go to the "Mobile App" section of the 20bet platform, scan QR code and then start downloading all the necessary files. After successful installation, the app icon will automatically appear on your device's desktop screen; Click on the button in the bottom right corner of the platform "Register" and you will be presented with a blank registration page, which must be filled in with truthful and correct information; Consistently start filling in the blank registration page with the necessary information (name, phone number, country, currency, email address, etc.); Check that all the data you entered is correct, come up with a username, a strong password, and complete the registration by clicking "Done".

After successfully completing the registration process, you will receive a notification email about accessing your account.

Login at 20bet

After you create an account on the 20bet platform and become its user, all you have to do to access the range of the platform is to log in. Doing so is very easy and quick. Follow the step-by-step instructions to save your time:

From any installed browser on your device, go to the direct link, which will give you access to the official site of the bookmaker; Click the "Login" button and enter the username and password you created when you created your account to access your account; Check that the data you entered is correct and finish logging in by clicking "Done".

We did it! Now you can start betting, play the most popular entertainment in the casino section and earn big money together with the 20bet platform!

Login via App

For users of the separate application 20bet for Android and iOS devices, you will also need to log in to access your account. Follow the step-by-step instructions for logging in to your personal account in the 20bet app:

Open the already downloaded 20bet app on your device; Enter the username and password you created when you registered your account; Check that the data you entered is correct and complete the login by clicking on the "Done" button.

After that, you will be given access to your personal account, where you can place bets, see the standings, activate bonuses and earn more Rupees!

20bet Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration

20bet appreciates each of its users and tries to fully meet all their needs, as well as help them earn a lot of money. That's why on the platform you will find a large section with bonuses and promotions, as well as every new user is given the opportunity to get a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 9,000!

The bonus is available to every new user upon registration and is intended for the sports betting section;





The amount of the minimum deposit INR 90;





Maximum winnings INR 9,000;





The bet must have an odds of 2.0 or higher;





The wagering amount is 5 times;





The bonus is valid for 7 days after registration.

Become part of the 20bet team and increase your winnings with our unique Welcome Bonus offer!

20bet Registration FAQ

In order to give you complete information about the 20bet platform, we have prepared a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian bettors when using the platform and have given detailed answers to them. Study it carefully and you will definitely have no questions left.

How to Start Playing at 20bet?

20bet is a legal platform, so in order to start playing you must be strictly older than 18 years and you must be a registered user. Please refer to the review section "How to Register a New Account at 20bet?" in order to register correctly and not to encounter any difficulties.

How to Start Betting on 20bet?

Since 20bet platform is a licensed bookmaker and adheres to the policy of fair play, you must be of legal age and a registered user in order to start betting on sports. And also your balance account must be positive, only after complying with all these points you will be able to bet on the most popular sports in India.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

If you're having trouble creating an account and need support, you can refer to the overview section "How to Register a New Account at 20bet?" to verify that your actions are correct. In case your problem is not solved, you should contact the 24-hour customer support and describe the problem and you will get an instant response.

How to Delete My 20bet Account?

If you find that your account has been deleted, try to find out the reason why it was deleted. To do this, you can contact 24/7 customer support or write to the live chat, describing the problem and you will immediately get an answer, as well as help to solve the problem and restore the account. Usually the answer customer service takes from 5-10 minutes.

How to Get a Sign Up Bonus at 20bet?

20bet offers a huge section with various bonuses and promotional offers for all tastes for both new and regular customers. When you register you also get a Welcome Bonus, you can read about the terms of the bonus in the review section "20bet Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration".