Download 20bet App for Android (apk) and iOS – Latest Version 2026

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Sports Betting The 20bet app has a wide sportsbook that includes a lot of various categories, including popular and rare sports. You can bet on more than 1,000 matches. Take a look at the suggested sports: Cricket;

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Baseball. Cricket App Cricket is the most popular sport to bet on in India. 20bet app offers so many different tournaments to choose from, such as: Indian Premier League (IPL);

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ODI Series. There are such betting options as the Winner (incl. super over), 1st Innings over (over/under) and many more. Basketball App Basketball betting is not really common in India. However, the 20bet app allows you to place bets on this type of sport. You can choose between next championships: NBA;

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How to Bet on Cricket using 20bet App? Betting on cricket is really simple. However, it's only available for registered users. First, log into the app or create a personal 20bet account, then follow next steps: Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories; Select the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events; Tap on the odds that suit you, specify the type of bet, and press on place a bet.

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The best choice for the new players, also the most common bet: simple and quick. The risks here are the lowest, but the payouts are not big either; System (Express). This is a more complex bet that is typically placed by advanced and experienced players. The odds are higher as well as the risks. Players need to make the right choice in several combined events at once;

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Betting Options at the App There are so many betting options that 20bet app offers. Here's the example of some of them: Live Streaming;



Push Notifications;



Online Casino Game;



Live Casino;



Live Cricket Betting;



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20bet app doesn't share the information about the customers with anyone; Licensed provider.The 20bet is a fully legal company that operates under the Curacao license #8048/JAZ.

Customer Support Service on the 20bet Mobile App 20bet app offers Indian players 24/7 customer service. The response time is usually very quick, however it can be delayed at nighttime. You can send your question to the support team through the app or mobile site using any convenient way to contact mentioned below: The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email support@20bet.com

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the 20bet App We have thoroughly analyzed the 20bet app and came to a conclusion to give it the Sportscafe seal of approval along with a high rating. As a final words, the 20bet app is an awesome platform for both betting and gambling activities. It offers guaranteed generous welcome bonuses, a variety of sports for bets, and a large library of casino games from the best providers. In addition, Sportscafe confirms that 20bet is a safe, secure and legal gambling platform in India.