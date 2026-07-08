England vs India T20I Match Prediction ENG 54 % Chance of Winning IND 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of England is about to enter some intense stages, as both teams now gear up for the fourth T20I. This match will be a series decider, as it will be played on 9 July at 10:00 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. England is heading to this game after winning the third T20I by 125 runs, as they aim to secure another win in the next match and win the series. On the other hand, India will aim to stage a comeback in the next game and take it all down to the final game.

Who will win? England India Vote 0 votes

Facts: England and India have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 20 runs off 10 balls against Josh Tongue, while Tongue has taken his wicket once.

Phil Salt has scored 31 runs off 30 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him three times.

England vs India Chances of Winning

England will enter the fourth T20I against India with a higher chance of winning. The team has been dominant against India in this series, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jacob Bethell, who has scored 89 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 161.81, and Sam Curran, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.50. On the other hand, India will be eager to come out victorious in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their star players, who have the capability to turn the game at any time. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 112 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37.33, and Harshit Rana, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.33.

England Chances of Winning: 54%

India Chances of Winning: 46%

England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England holds the upper hand in the series against India now. Even though it looked challenging for them in the start, the team has now regained its form at its best and taken a lead of 2-0. With the next game, they will be looking ahead to grabbing the series win. England takes the home-ground advantage, which must be enough for them to grab the win. They have batsmen such as Phil Salt, who has scored 70 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35, and Sam Curran, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 165.51. Jofra Archer has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.25.

On the other hand, India is having one of the worst times in the shortest format of the game. The World champions are failing to secure even a single win, as they aim to regain their winning momentum against England. India will have to capitalise on its player performances, which might help them to get a turnaround. They have batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 110 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.66, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.66. Prince Yadav was able to take 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 15.

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England vs India Match Toss Prediction

The fourth T20I between England and India will be played at County Ground in Bristol, which gives England the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 10 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 158, but it falls to 141 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between England and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% Humidity 17° - 30° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 17° - 30° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

England and India Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England has now been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form and secure a series win. They have players such as Josh Tongue, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.50, and Harry Brook, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

India Team Form

India has been on a bad run in the shortest format of the game lately. The team has failed to secure any win in its last five matches, and lost four games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Arshdeep Singh, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.33, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 49 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.50.

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England vs India Top Batters

Jacob Bethell will be a key batsman for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 314 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 39.25.

Abhishek Sharma is the highest run-scorer for India lately in this format. He has managed to score 302 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 30.20.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid is standing tall as the key wicket-taker for England in this series. He has been able to take 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.76.

Arshdeep Singh is still holding his place as the leading wicket-taker for India in this format. He has secured 13 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.81.