England vs India T20I Match Prediction
ENG
54%
Chance of Winning
IND
46%
Parimatch
T20i
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- England and India have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.
- Abhishek Sharma has scored 20 runs off 10 balls against Josh Tongue, while Tongue has taken his wicket once.
- Phil Salt has scored 31 runs off 30 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him three times.
England vs India Chances of Winning
England will enter the fourth T20I against India with a higher chance of winning. The team has been dominant against India in this series, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jacob Bethell, who has scored 89 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 161.81, and Sam Curran, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.50. On the other hand, India will be eager to come out victorious in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their star players, who have the capability to turn the game at any time. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 112 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37.33, and Harshit Rana, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.33.
- England Chances of Winning: 54%
- India Chances of Winning: 46%
England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
England holds the upper hand in the series against India now. Even though it looked challenging for them in the start, the team has now regained its form at its best and taken a lead of 2-0. With the next game, they will be looking ahead to grabbing the series win. England takes the home-ground advantage, which must be enough for them to grab the win. They have batsmen such as Phil Salt, who has scored 70 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35, and Sam Curran, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 165.51. Jofra Archer has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.25.
On the other hand, India is having one of the worst times in the shortest format of the game. The World champions are failing to secure even a single win, as they aim to regain their winning momentum against England. India will have to capitalise on its player performances, which might help them to get a turnaround. They have batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 110 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.66, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.66. Prince Yadav was able to take 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 15.
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England vs India Match Toss Prediction
The fourth T20I between England and India will be played at County Ground in Bristol, which gives England the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 10 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 158, but it falls to 141 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between England and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
England and India Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Suryavanshi Vaibhav
no information yet
Brook Harry
batsman
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Varma Tilak
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Patel Axar
all rounder
Archer Jofra
bowler
Yadav Prince
no information yet
Rashid Adil
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Tongue Josh
bowler
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Team Form
England Team Form
England has now been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form and secure a series win. They have players such as Josh Tongue, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.50, and Harry Brook, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.
India Team Form
India has been on a bad run in the shortest format of the game lately. The team has failed to secure any win in its last five matches, and lost four games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Arshdeep Singh, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.33, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 49 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.50.
England vs India Head to Head
England vs India
T20i
County Ground, Bristol
England
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India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England vs India Top Batters
Jacob Bethell will be a key batsman for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 314 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 39.25.
Abhishek Sharma is the highest run-scorer for India lately in this format. He has managed to score 302 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 30.20.
England vs India Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid is standing tall as the key wicket-taker for England in this series. He has been able to take 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.76.
Arshdeep Singh is still holding his place as the leading wicket-taker for India in this format. He has secured 13 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.81.
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