22bet Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login
22bet
App:
22bet
Legal and reliable bookie 22bet quickly gained its audience in India. The company operates not only in the betting but also in the gambling market, providing the highest level of service. You need to create a personal account to start your way at 22bet. This page will guide you through the process of registering and verifying an account. Claim your exclusive welcome bonus up to Rs 10,300 and start winning at 22bet today!
Welcome bonus
100% up to 10,300 INR
Promocode:
No Promo
How to Register a New Account at 22bet?
You need to have a registered account to access a range of 22bet services, including sports betting, online casinos, virtual sports and other products. Please note that only newbies from India who are of legal age can sign up and conduct financial activities on 22bet.
The process of creating an account is extremely easy and will not take you the slightest bit of time. Follow our detailed guide below to avoid any mistakes:
Visit 22bet
Go to 22bet's official website in one click by following our link.Go to Website
Open the registration form
In the upper right corner of the page find and click "Registration", after that, you will be redirected to the registration page.
Fill in the required fields
Choose the country you live in and the account currency. Enter your email address, first name and last name and come up with a secure password.
Create an account
Select the welcome bonus on casino or sports, or opt out altogether. Confirm that you are of legal age and agree with the company's rules and policies and click on the "Register" button.Sign Up Now
Verification of 22bet Account
22bet operates under a license agreement, so it will require you to verify your newly created account. It is necessary to prove your identity and age as well as provide additional protection for your account from fraudsters. 22bet KYC security check is performed at the request of the company, in most cases after the first withdrawal request. This includes uploading a photo of an ID document, passport, driver's license, utility bill and bank card statement to confirm the user's identity and address.
The account verification in 22bet proceeds as follows:
- Open the official website or mobile app and log in to your 22bet account with your user ID and password.
- Navigate to your personal profile and fill in the blank fields with the following information: phone number, e-mail, first and last name, date and place of birth, type and number of the document.
- Upload photos of the documents confirming your identity and address to the email of the 22bet support service. Make sure that the data indicated on the documents coincides with the data you entered in your personal profile.
- Specialists will consider your request on a first-come-first-served basis. Once the verification process is complete, you will be notified via email.
As soon as you complete all the steps, your 22bet account status will be changed to verified.
Registration Process via the 22bet App
22bet has implemented a betting app for users of Android and iOS devices. It combines the functionality of the desktop site and meets the needs of modern bettors.
If you decide to register through the 22bet app, you can do it quickly as the software has a simplified interface. Thanks to our clear step-by-step guide below, every Indian player can join the bookie in just a few minutes:
- Visit 22bet's mobile site and open the app page.
- Click "Download app" and start dowloading APK file.
- Click on the 22bet icon in your smartphone menu to open the mobile app.
- Click on the "Registration" button and fill in the blank form with the necessary information: email, first and last name. Choose the account currency and come up with an account password.
- Choose the welcome bonus, accept the terms and conditions and create an account by clicking on the confirmation button.
After a successful 22bet sign up you will have the option to use the application for mobile betting wherever you are!
What Gives a Promo Code With Registering?
If this is your first time playing at 22bet, use a promo code to get access to exclusive offers from the bookie. After the promo code activation, you can count on the next privileges:
- A generous welcome bonus 100% up to 10,300 INR;
- Free bets: place a bet without using your own money;
- Free spins on slot machines;
- Cashback and other rewards.
Don't forget to apply a promo code after registering, so as not to miss the 22bet bonus on your first deposit!
22bet Bonuses and Promotions that Available after Registration
Generous bonuses and promotions are one of the reasons why Indian players decide on 22bet. New users can get a great start with a first deposit bonus for betting on sports or casino games. Take a closer look at each of the 22bet sign-up offers:
- Sports bonus. Those interested in sports betting will be satisfied with a 22bet joining bonus 100% up to 10,300 INR. The offer matches the customer's first deposit by 100%, the minimum amount of which must be at least Rs. 85. The wagering bonus is 5x in express bets within 7 days. Each express bet must contain at least three outcomes with odds of at least 1.40.
- Casino bonus. If you want to take a break from sports betting and try your luck at an online casino instead, take advantage of the 22bet sign-up bonus 200% up to 135000 INR + 150 FS. It applies to your first deposit and will help you significantly increase your potential winnings. The minimum deposit needed to get the bonus is Rs. 85. The wagering requirement is 50x in casino games.
22bet Registration FAQ
How to Start Playing at 22bet?
22bet requires a registered account to make financial transactions and play for real money. Creating an account is possible both through the official website and the Android and iOS applications. On this page, you will find detailed instructions for successful registration.
How to Start Betting on 22bet?
Before placing bets on 22bet, you need to log in to your personal account and replenish the balance with rupees. Once this happens, you can go to the betting section and select a sports discipline. On the page of the chosen match, you will be given a wide choice of markets for your bets.
What If I Need Support to Create an Account?
In 22bet there is a round-the-clock support service for customers. So, if you have any questions related to account creation or 22bet account verification problems, you can make a request to the support team via live chat and email or talk on the phone with specialists.
How to Delete My 22bet Account?
Make sure you withdraw all money from your balance before you close your 22bet account. Then send an email to the support team and ask them to remove your account from their database. Please note that after you delete your account the company may keep some of your personal details for a certain period of time.
How to Get a Sign Up Bonus at 22bet?
To qualify for one of 22bet's welcome offers, select a bonus during account registration. After that, fill in your personal account and transfer rupees to your account balance. The sign-up bonus will be automatically credited to your bonus account after your first deposit.
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