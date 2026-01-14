Modern and quite popular bookie 22bet in its short history has managed to be a favorite of Indian players. The company has all the best features and functions: an extensive sportsbook, a huge selection of casino games, a variety of payment methods and much more. Despite having all these aspects, the main attraction of 22bet is the excellent bonus options and offers for both new and existing users.

22bet Welcome Bonus 100% up to 10,300 INR

The high popularity of betting paltform is based on many factors, one of which is its extensive bonus program. If you are a newcomer, the bookie will reward you with a 100% up to 10,300 INR sign-up bonus so that you will get more out of your sports betting at the start. The welcome offer only covers your first deposit, so take some time to think before you decide to fund your account for the first time.

If you are interested in getting the 22bet welcome bonus, we suggest you familiarize yourself with its main aspects:

The minimum deposit amount to participate in the offer is Rs. 85;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs. 10,300;

Bonus applies for betting on sports events;

The promotion is valid for 7 days after its application.

How to Obtain a 22bet Welcome Bonus?

It's quite easy to get the welcome bonus, and every new 22bet user from India can do it. Follow the instructions below to claim and take full advantage of a bonus offer:

1 Register a new account Get access to 22bet through the official website or mobile app and create an account specifying the required personal details. Go to Website 2 Verify your account Upload the photos of the documents confirming your identity and the data indicated in your personal profile to the 22bet support service. You will receive a notification about the successful verification via email. 3 Make your first deposit Go to the page with deposits and choose a preferred payment method. Specify a transfer amount of at least Rs 85, enter the required details and make the deposit. Make Deposit