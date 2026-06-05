22bet Deposit Methods Step by Step Guide for 2026
22bet
App:
22bet
22bet has prioritized providing customers with a wide range of live and line betting options and the possibility of making deposits using well-known and reliable payment systems. Read the complete review to find out essential information on the company's deposit and withdrawal methods and to receive a welcome bonus of up to 10,300 rupees for cricket betting.
Welcome bonus
100% up to 10,300 INR
Promocode:
No Promo
22bet Deposit Methods for India
You will discover more than 60 systems for financial transactions, including cryptocurrencies, e-wallets or bank cards. You can currently use any of the following 22bet deposit methods in India:
- Paytm;
- Google Pay;
- PhonePe;
- Bitcoin;
- Dash;
- Tether;
- Ethereum;
- Mastercard;
- Skrill;
- Neteller;
- AstroPay Cards and others.
The bookie also indicates the cryptocurrency network to use during the operation, giving you a QR code of the wallet for the exact wallet address.
What Is the Minimum Deposit at 22bet?
The system has pre-set payment size limits to maintain uniform transaction processing time, irrespective of the number of simultaneous requests. The table below indicates the minimum deposit amounts for each financial system.
|
Payment method
|
Minimum deposit
|
Paytm
|
300 INR
|
Google Pay
|
300 INR
|
PhonePe
|
300 INR
|
Cryptocurrencies
|
Optional
|
Mastercard
|
913 INR
|
Skrill
|
913 INR
|
Neteller
|
913 INR
Furthermore, the company provides a separate limit for each cryptocurrency with the option of converting Indian rupees at a specified rate.
First Deposit Bonus
The 22Bet Welcome Bonus gives new customers numerous possibilities, boosting their balance with promo money to explore extensive online sports betting options in India. In addition, the promotion for newcomers has the following conditions:
- Doubling the first top-up with bonus funds reaching 10,300 Rs;
- Qualifying with a deposit of 85 Rs or higher;
- It requires an x5 rollover with accumulator bets containing at least 3 selections with odds of 1,40 or above on each;
- The wagering period expires in 7 days after receiving the 22bet bonus;
- Inapplicable to the casino sections and so on.
Besides, the special offer is only valid for clients without duplicate accounts containing the exact payment details, IP address and other information.
How to Deposit Money to the 22bet Account?
The process of making payment transaction requests has a particular algorithm everyone must follow to avoid frequent errors. You can use the below instructions to deposit your balance without a hassle:
Enter the 22bet site
Launch the platform.Go to Website
Access your profile
Sign in to your account or register a new one.
Go to the payment window
Open the financial options of the profile.
Select the suitable system
Choose the appropriate deposit method.
Perform the transaction
Input the necessary financial details and confirm the payment.Make Deposit
However, the correct sequence of steps also requires a stable internet connection to eliminate the risk of refunds or more extended deposit waiting periods.
Deposit via PayTM
Over 7 million companies from different economic sectors in India use PayTM to make fast and secure financial transactions. One needs to follow the below steps to deposit using this payment method at 22bet:
- Open the account section with the deposit methods;
- Type in the amount, transaction ID, your name and Paytm ID, and attach the deposit proof file;
- Send the details to the bookie.
While checking financial details, the bookmaker has the right to contact you and ask for a new screenshot of the transaction to confirm the deposit.
What Is the Standard Deposit Time at 22bet?
Your deposits will be processed within about 15 minutes for e-wallets or 24 hours for cards and cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the payouts take between 20 minutes and 7 business days to process, depending on the chosen method. If the waiting time exceeds the acceptable limit, you need to contact the customer support staff to fix the problem.
22bet Deposit Limits
The company has removed commissions for deposit and withdrawal payments thanks to the existing limits. However, cryptocurrencies usually incur transaction costs depending on your wallet maintenance system. Furthermore, the bookmaker can change the deposit and withdrawal limits considering the updated fees of the payment providers.
22bet Deposit Summary
Sportscafe has tested 22bet's deposit methods and found a high number of supported payment systems with a speed of processing from 15 minutes. In addition, the availability of cryptocurrencies and popular financial providers enable you to perform transactions using mobile gadgets.
The company is constantly included in the ratings of the list of cricket betting sites and the best football betting sites, best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites.
FAQ
Can I Use the 22bet Deposit Bonus Twice?
No, you cannot use the 22bet deposit bonus twice. The attempts to participate in the welcome offer more than once will result in a total deduction of the promo funds.
Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in 22bet?
Yes, you can make deposits in rupees in 22bet. Select the appropriate currency during 22bet registration to have the balance in Indian rupees.
Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My 22bet Account?
Yes, you can make deposits in any currency and convert them to rupees in your 22bet account. Nevertheless, the procedure risks causing an error with the money loss.
Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the 22bet Account?
Yes, you must use the deposit method only in your name at the 22bet account. Otherwise, the system may mark your profile as duplicate and limit your promotional and withdrawal options.
Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at 22bet?
Yes, you can add more than one debit card at 22bet. Besides, you must enter new deposit details each time you use the cards.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments