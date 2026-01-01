The Bet365 platform is one of the most sought-after platforms that operate legally and safely in the betting market in India. Check out the information in the review and find out how to get the 100% Welcome Bonus of up to INR 2,000!

Bet365 Welcome Bonus 100% Up to 2,000 Rs

When you create an account on the Bet365 platform, through registration, every new Indian user gets the opportunity to take advantage of the special Welcome Bonus offer, which will increase your first deposit amount. All you need is to be a registered adult user. Read the basic information about how to use the bonus carefully:

The amount of minimum deposit INR 400;

The amount of the maximum winning INR 2,000;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

Done! Now you know the basic information and you can create a Bet365 account to claim your Welcome Bonus!

How to Get Bet365 Welcome Bonus? Getting the Welcome Bonus on the Bet365 platform is very quick and easy. We're sure that an experienced bettor will find it easy. But for beginners, we have prepared special step-by-step instructions, which you can use to save time: Create an account. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website to start registering. Click on the button in the top right corner of the "Register" page and you will be presented with a blank registration page to fill in. All information requested must be correct and truthful. Verification of account. Go to the KYS section and upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Bet365. Make a deposit. After successfully completing and confirming your Bet365 registration you will need to go to "My Accounts" and deposit at least INR 400, then with a positive balance, you can activate the Welcome Bonus.