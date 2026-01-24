Bet365 Cricket Betting — Get Up to 2,000 INR as a Bonus

Bet365 App: 2.9 ★★★★★ Registration Bet365 Bet365 is one of the leading online sports betting platforms in India that offers a wide range of cricket betting options. With Bet365, you can bet on cricket matches, both online and live, as well as betting on IPL. In this review, you will learn how to get started with cricket betting with the Bet365 platform. Join Bet365 and get the chance to activate the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to Rs 2,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 2,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Bet365

How to Bet Online on Cricket at Bet365?

In order to bet online on cricket on Bet365, you need to create a personal account and fund your account. Since the Bet365 platform is a licensed platform, you must be at least 18 years old to register. Follow the step-by-step instruction on how to correctly bet on Cricket:

Start your registration. To do this, go back to the overview header and click on "Join Bet365". You will be presented with an empty registration page, which you need to fill in with correct personal data; Log in. Enter the username and password you came up with earlier to log in to your account; Make a deposit. Go to 'My Accounts', choose your preferred payment method and top up your wallet with at least Rs 400; Place your bet on Cricket. Go to Sports select the sport Cricket, study the upcoming events and then place a bet of your desired amount.

After completing all the above steps, you will be able to view the available Cricket matches and choose the one you want to bet on. You can bet on the outcome of the match, number of goals scored, number of wickets taken and many other parameters. The money from a successfully played bet will automatically be credited to your betting account.

Bet365 Cricket Bonus for New Players

Every new player to the Bet365 platform can take advantage of a number of welcome bonuses and promotions to suit all tastes. When you register your account and make your first deposit, you can receive a bonus that can be used to bet on cricket matches. This is a very lucrative offer as the amount of your first deposit will become significantly higher using the bonus. Read all of Bet365 Welcome Bonus terms and conditions carefully:

The amount of minimum deposit Rs 400;

The amount of the maximum winning Rs 2,000;

The bet must have an odds of 1.2 or higher;

The wagering amount is 1 time;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

Done! Now you know how to get unique betting conditions for Cricket on Bet365. It is important to remember that the bonus offer can only be activated once.

Bet365 Cricket App and APK Download

Bet365 takes care of its customers and offers them a dedicated mobile betting app for even greater convenience. The app works on the two major operating systems, Android and iOS and is available absolutely free of charge. You can use the app to access all the site's functions, including live cricket betting, from your smartphone or tablet. Refer to the step-by-step guide to download the app to save time and get it right:

Access the official website. Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. To do so, go back to the header of the review and click on "Download the Bet365 app"; Start the app download process. Select your preferred type of Android or iOS device and start downloading; Complete the installation process. Go to the downloads section on your device, find any previously downloaded files and start installing them. The successfully downloaded app will automatically appear on your device's home screen.

Done! Once you've completed all these steps, you will be ready to use the full suite, which means you can start betting on Cricket immediately!

IPL Cricket Betting

The IPL is one of the most popular cricket leagues in the world and Bet365 offers several betting options on IPL matches. You can bet on the winner of the match, best at bat, best bowler and much more. Cricket betting is one of the most popular options at Bet365 that's why the platform offers high IPL odds. The Cricket section of the Bet365 platform offers up-to-date information about upcoming IPL matches, and the Sportscafe page also features predictions for the upcoming event!

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at Bet365

As well as the IPL, you can also find betting options on other cricket leagues and tournaments from around the world on the Bet365 platform. You can bet on Cricket as follows:

Live cricket betting;

E-Cricket;

Virtual cricket betting.

Live mode on the Bet365 platform provides live cricket matches, allowing you to watch and bet on your favorite teams and players in real time, which adds even more excitement!

FAQ

If you have any questions about betting on Cricket at Bet365 we invite you to read the information below. Below we have answered some of the most popular questions from Indian users to help you with your betting needs. Study carefully and you won't be left with any questions for sure!

What Types of Cricket Bets are Available at Bet365?

Bet365 offers a wide range of cricket betting options. You can find details of all the betting options in our "Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at Bet365" review section.

How Do I Bet on Cricket Online at Bet365?

In order to bet on cricket online at Bet365, you need to register an account and have a positive account balance, go to Cricket and place a bet of the desired amount. In our "How to Bet Online on Cricket at Bet365?" overview you can find step-by-step instructions on how to place your cricket bets.

Is There Any Bonus for New Players who Want to Bet on Cricket at Bet365?

Yes, Bet365 offers a welcome bonus for every new player that comes to the platform that can also be used for cricket betting. You can find all the terms and conditions for the bonus in the review section "Bet365 Cricket Bonus for New Players".