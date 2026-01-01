Khelo24 Bonus Codes for India 2026

Khelo24 App: 2.7 ★★★★★ Registration Khelo24 Indian gamblers love the well-liked online betting and gaming platform Khelo24. It provides a variety of alluring and beneficial perks and discounts to its customers. When you register with Khelo24 now, you may get a variety of benefits, including a bonus of 100% of up to 100,000 Rs.! Welcome bonus 100% of up to 100,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Khelo24

Khelo24 Welcome Bonus 100% Up to 100,000 Rs

The advertised introductory bonuses are 100% up to 100,000 Rs. for both the slots and live casino areas, but they are distinct, so you can only utilize one of them. Both have the same rules, which are shown below.

The bonus requires a minimum investment of 1,000 Rs. Players must meet the required turnover criteria of 25 times the bonus and deposit amounts before they may transfer or withdraw money. After the wager expires, the balance must be recovered within 30 days. For successful bets, only the winnings will count toward wagering requirements. A draw, refund, invalid, wager on two opposing teams, or gamble on an excluded product are not considered real turnovers. This bargain cannot be combined with any other promotional offer.

How to Get Khelo24 Welcome Bonus?

To obtain the aforementioned welcome bonus at the sportsbook and casino website Khelo24, just adhere to the following steps:

1 Register for a Khelo24 account Utilize our link to visit the website. then complete the form's fields by clicking the register button. Go to Website 2 Type the promo code During the registration procedure, enter any promotional codes you may have. 3 Verify your account You must first provide identifying documentation and complete the KYC process required by betting websites before you may withdraw money from your account. 4 Put down a deposit You must deposit the minimum amount necessary or greater in line with the terms of the promotion in order to be eligible for the welcome bonus. Get Bonus

You have successfully redeemed the bonus from Khelo24! You must follow the instructions below if you want to withdraw the incentive.

How to Win Back the Khelo24 Welcome Bonus?

You must complete the wagering requirements outlined in the offer's terms and conditions before you can earn back and claim your Khelo24 bonus. The following are the important considerations in relation to the bonus rules:

The minimum deposit amount required is 1,000 Rs.;

The wagering requirement is 25 times the deposit and bonus amounts;

The requirements must be fulfilled within 30 days before you can withdraw the bonus money.

The bonus money cannot be kept before the wagering conditions are met. Additionally, you must make sure that your account has been validated because you won't be able to withdraw money from it if it hasn't.

Get an Exclusive NEWPROMO Promo Code from Sports Cafe

Use the unique code after enrolling at the betting platform Khelo24! You may use the following code while creating an account: NEWPROMO.

Utilizing the aforementioned coupon code has the following benefits:

100% up to 100,000 Rs. for slots;

100% up to 100,000 Rs. for the live casino;

5 free spins upon signing up;

Losing bonus cashback;

Double loyalty points for slots and many other bonuses.

Unless otherwise specified, the promo code may only be used once during registration.

Khelo24 Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Follow the bonus terms and conditions if you want to receive a bonus at the gambling site Khelo24. The following are the key takeaways from the bonus rules:

The correctness of the client's contact information, payment information, and account information is their own responsibility. Unless otherwise specified, you must have just recently registered as a user at the betting site in order to qualify for the bonus. You acknowledge that you are at least 18 years old, or the legal age in your country of residence and that you are fully capable of accepting responsibility for all of your obligations under the terms and conditions. It's not permitted for you to make a new account. If it is discovered and shown to be accurate, the client's second account will be banned. Unless otherwise stated, a bonus may only be used once. You are not permitted to simultaneously qualify for more than one bonus. You won't be able to use the betting site if it is determined that you exploited the bonus system since it is against the terms of the offer.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Khelo24

The Khelo24 website for casino and sports betting provides a variety of other appealing advantages in addition to the aforementioned welcome bonus. Here are a few of the distinctive benefits that Khelo24 frequently offers Indian customers on the betting site.

5 Free Spins Upon Signing Up

Sign up at Khelo24, and receive 5 free spins where you can get a bunch of potentially massive prizes such as iPhone 12 Pro Max, free credit, loyalty points, and much more!

Only new members who successfully sign up will be given access to the Spin and Win;

Per account, only 5 free spins and wins will be given;

Seven days after a member signs up, a spin or win is legitimate. If a member doesn't utilize it, their winning spins will be lost;

Each member is only permitted one account. If a member is found to have several false accounts, their accounts will be frozen and their money will be lost.

Birthday Bonus

Get free credits on your birthday, worth 1,000 Rs.!

To get the bonus, players must get in touch with customer service;

Players are required to give Customer Service verification documentation;

Bonuses may only be redeemed seven days before or after the birthday;

To move or retire, a player must meet the necessary turnover criteria;

The remaining sum must be collected within 30 days of the wager's expiration

Any other promotional offer cannot be combined with this bonus.

Losing Bonus Cashback

Create a Khelo24 account, wager on slots, live casino games, tables, and e-games, and you'll be eligible for cashback. Every Monday, a cashback of up to Rs. 1,00,00,000 will be awarded to you!

The campaign resumes each Sunday at 11:59 PM IST and is a weekly event;

Every Monday before 12:00 PM IST, cashback will be immediately credited;

Players are eligible for the Losing Bonus Cashback if their overall net win was negative for that particular week;

Each participant is only permitted one account;

Players who establish numerous accounts or commit fraud will be excluded from the offer. The account will be locked and the balance might be forfeited.

Double Loyalty Points on Slots

Every Thursday, play any slot machine game to win 2x Jeet Privilege Loyalty Points (LP). Every Friday, 2x Loyalty Points will be awarded!

Every Thursday, the promotion runs from 12:00 AM until 11:59 PM IST;

Every Friday before 12:00 PM IST, 2x Loyalty Points will be automatically credited;

Any other promotional offer cannot be combined with this deal;

Each participant is only permitted one account;

Players who establish numerous accounts or commit fraud will be excluded from the offer. The account will be locked, and any remaining money might be forfeited.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Khelo24 App

All the same benefits and awards are still available with the Khelo24 mobile app for Android or iOS. Certain criteria must be met by mobile app users in order to qualify for various rewards. For example, you may request the following bonuses:

100% up to 100,000 Rs. for slots;

100% up to 100,000 Rs. for the live casino;

5 free spins upon signing up;

Losing bonus cashback;

Double loyalty points for slots and many other bonuses and promotions.

Khelo24 gets into ratings of the best cricket betting sites, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

Even though this website has already addressed many of Khelo24's benefits and promotions if you still have any questions, feel free to utilize the comment section below. Below are the most often-asked questions and their responses.

Is it really safe to claim incentives at Khelo24? Does it put me in any danger if I do it?

It is, indeed. Khelo24 offers secure methods for deposits, sports wagers, and bonus use as a reliable and authorized bookmaker. The privacy statement guarantees that your privacy will be upheld. Before you may withdraw the bonus after claiming it, you must fulfill the wagering requirements.

Are the rewards offered by Khelo24 the only ones available?

No, Khelo24 offers a variety of specials and promotions. The benefits described on this page are genuine, however as bonuses are frequently changed, improved, or lowered, they may change in the future.

Is it simple to cancel the incentive if I change my mind?

Of course, you can. By heading to the bonuses and promotions menu, identifying your individual offer, and selecting the "leave the program" option, you may cancel the bonus in the same manner that you did when you activated it.

Can I place bets with the bonus cash?

Of course, you can. Before you can withdraw the bonus, the wagering requirements must be satisfied, but you are free to do whatever you like, including making bets.

Are there any new incentives or improvements to the benefits offered by Khelo24?

Yes, that does occur occasionally. Some of the current benefits could occasionally be improved or altered. Additional advantages will come from upcoming advancements. According to the terms and conditions of the sports betting and casino gaming website Khelo24, all rewards are subject to modification.

How can I qualify for the welcome bonus at Khelo24?

You must first register for an account on the betting website Khelo24 in order to be eligible for the welcome bonus. Once the offer has been accepted, you must make a deposit that is equal to or more than the minimum deposit amount specified in the bonus terms. The wagering criteria, which are outlined in the terms and conditions of the agreements, must first be met before you may withdraw the bonus money.