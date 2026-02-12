Fairspin – Trusted Platform for Sports Betting in India with up to 550% bonus

Fairspin App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Fairspin Fairspin is a trusted betting platform in India. The bookmaker was founded in 2018 and is licensed in Curacao. It is popular among players from India. Fairspin has both a casino and sports betting options. New players can claim a bonus of 550% up to 900,565 INR + 200FS. Welcome bonus 550% up to 900,565 INR + 200FS Promocode: No promo Join Fairspin

Fairspin Overview The bookmaker was founded in 2018 and has become popular among Indian users. It is known for its good reputation and reliability. The platform in India has both a casino and sports betting. Customers can deposit and withdraw using methods like UPI, Neteller, Skrill, MuchBetter, and cryptocurrency. Fairspin official accepts INR, which makes transactions easier for Indian players. The platform also has good customer support. Players can reach out via live chat, email, or phone. New users can claim a bonus of up to 450% for casino and sports betting. Fairspin meets the needs of Indian users with its easy deposit methods and reliable service. Feature Details Year of Foundation 2018 Hosts Indian Players Yes Accepts INR Yes Services Online casino, sports betting Welcome Bonus 550% up to 900,565 INR + 200FS Deposit & Withdrawal UPI, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, Crypto, and more Minimum Deposit 300 INR Customer Support Live chat, email, phone Licensed By Curacao The company is constantly included in the ratings of the best cricket betting websites, best football betting sites, indian kabaddi betting sites and other ratings.

Is Fairspin Secure and Legally Approved for Indian Players? In India, betting laws vary by state, and the legal situation is not entirely clear. There is no direct ban on online betting, and many players use Fairspin India without issues. The platform operates under a Curacao license, which ensures that it meets the required regulation for security and fairness. When betting on a gambling platform, players need to stay informed about local India betting laws to understand how they apply to online betting in their state.

Bonuses & Promotions by Fairspin Fairspin provides various promotions and offers to its players, with the welcome bonus being one of the key highlights. New players can enjoy a generous bonus to start their journey. The platform also offers rewards and cashback to keep players engaged. Below, we take a look at these bonuses more closely. Welcome Package The Fairspin Bonus gives new players rewards for their first four deposits. Each deposit has different bonus sizes and requirements. For the first deposit: 50% bonus + 10 free spins for a deposit of at least 20 USDT

75% bonus + 20 free spins for a deposit of at least 250 USDT

100% bonus + 30 free spins for a deposit of at least 500 USDT For the second deposit: 25% bonus + 10 free spins for a deposit of at least 20 USDT

50% bonus + 20 free spins for a deposit of at least 250 USDT

75% bonus + 30 free spins for a deposit of at least 500 USDT For the third deposit: 25% bonus + 10 free spins for a deposit of at least 20 USDT

50% bonus + 20 free spins for a deposit of at least 250 USDT

75% bonus + 30 free spins for a deposit of at least 500 USDT For the fourth deposit: 100% bonus + 30 free spins for a deposit of at least 20 USDT

150% bonus + 40 free spins for a deposit of at least 250 USDT

200% bonus + 50 free spins for a deposit of at least 500 USDT Players must meet the wagering requirements to claim the bonuses. Each bonus lasts for 72 hours and has a x60 wager. The maximum bonus amount is 100,000 USDT. To withdraw bonus money to your card or e-wallet, players must bet an amount calculated by multiplying the bonus by the wager coefficient. For example, a 100 USDT bonus with a 20x wager requires 2,000 USDT in bets. Cashback Fairspin Bonus includes several types of cashback for players. Daily Cashback depends on your loyalty level. The lowest level gets 5% cashback each week.

Weekly Cashback is based on the player's loyalty tier. Players at higher levels receive more cashback.

Tokenized Rakeback is a unique feature. Fairspin is the first blockchain casino with its own TFS token. Through the Play To Earn program, players receive rakeback in TFS from every bet. Players can multiply their tokens by holding them in the Hold To Earn program. Rakeback is available for all players. You can use the cashback as money or convert it to tokens. Players can withdraw to their card once the requirements are met.

Fairspin Loyalty Program The Fairspin rewards program has 10 levels. Each level brings more player benefits. Players can get daily and weekly cashback. Daily cashback has no wager requirement, but weekly cashback needs a x60 wager. As players reach higher levels, they get better rewards, such as higher staking limits and special VIP features. The more you play, the more rewards you can earn.

Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Fairspin Account For Fairspin registration, you can complete the sign-up process in two ways: through social networks or email. To sign up via social media, simply link your account. For account creation via email, enter your details and set a password. Both options allow for quick registration. Remember, you must be at least 18 years old to register. Provide accurate information to avoid any issues later. Once the process is finished, you’ll be ready to access the platform. 1 Go to the Website and Click "Sign Up" Visit the Fairspin official site and click the "Sign Up" button to start your registration. Go to website 2 Complete the First Form Enter your email and choose a password. Tick the box to confirm you are over 18 and agree to the Terms and Conditions. 3 Click on “Create account” button After that, press the "Create Account" button to proceed with the registration. 4 Complete the Second Form Enter your birthday and phone number to complete the registration. 5 Finish Registration Press the "Create Account" button to complete your registration.

Logging into Fairspin Account To log into your account on the Fairspin website, follow these steps: Visit the website. Click the "Log In" button. Enter your details or log in through social networks. Click the "Log In" button to finish the sign-in process and get account access. After user login it’s possible to use all opportunities of the platform. You can also join the platform via social networks.

How to Verify Your Account on Fairspin? Verification is an important step to keep your account safe. It helps stop underage gambling and protects from fraud. After you complete Fairspin registration, you need to verify your account. Follow these steps: Go to your profile. In the pop-up menu, click on Identity Verification. Open the form and follow the instructions. Complete the KYC process to get 50 TFS as a reward. To complete your registration on the platform, you must confirm your age as part of the process. This ensures you are eligible to play any game on the platform. Documents needed for Indian players: A government ID (like Aadhar card or passport)

Proof of address (such as a utility bill or bank statement)

Bank card or payment method details Completing the verification lets you use all features of the Fairspin platform securely.

Fairspin Mobile App for Android and IOS While there is no standalone Fairspin app for Android or iOS, you can still access a fully optimized version of the Fairspin platform on your mobile device. Follow these steps to add the Fairspin website to your home screen without the need to download additional software: 1 Open your browser and go to the Fairspin website. Wait for the site to load completely on your mobile device. Go to website 2 Once the page has loaded, click the "Share" button in the browser menu. 3 From the options that appear, select "Add to Home Screen." 4 You will be prompted to enter a name for the application. Choose a name and click the "Add" button. Now, the Fairspin website will be easily accessible from your phone’s home screen, just like a regular application.

Deposit Methods Supported by Fairspin Fairspin has different payment options for players in India. You can use INR currency and several methods to deposit and withdraw money like Bank transfers, e-wallets, or cryptocurrency. All deposits happen right away, and there are no fees. Here are the details of the deposit methods: Payment Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Processing Time Fees Skrill 900 INR 900,000 INR Instant 0% Neteller 900 INR 900,000 INR Instant 0% MuchBetter 900 INR 90,000 INR Instant 0% BinancePay 900 INR 3,500,000 INR Instant 0% UPI 800 INR 80,000 INR Instant 0% Cash2Code 300 INR 17,000 INR Instant 0% USDT 5 USDT Unlimited Instant 0% TRX 10 TRX Unlimited Instant 0% There are also other cryptocurrency options, like Bitcoin and Ripple with instant deposit time.

Withdraw Options at Fairspin Withdrawing funds at Fairspin is simple. Here's how to do it: 1 Go to the deposit section in your account. 2 Select Withdraw. 3 Choose your preferred payment method. 4 Enter the amount you wish to cashout. 5 Follow the instructions to complete the withdrawal process. 6 Confirm the transaction. The supported currencies for withdrawals are INR, USDT, TRX, and other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ripple. Withdrawals are processed quickly, just like deposits. However, processing time may vary based on the chosen method.

Different Types of Bets on Fairspin Fairspin has different bet types for players. Here are the main ones: Single Bets: A bet placed on one event. If your prediction is right, you win. Combo Bets: Known as accumulator bets. This is a combination of multiple bets in one. You need all bets to be correct to win, but the payout is higher. Live Betting: Bet on events while they are happening. The odds change quickly, so you can place bets during the event. Each bet type works for different strategies. Players can choose what suits them best for their sports bets.

Selection of Sports to Bet on Fairspin Fairspin has many sports you can bet on, both before the match and during the game. You will find competitive odds for all events. Sports Available for Betting: Football

Tennis

Basketball

Table Tennis

Ice Hockey

Volleyball

American Football

Badminton

Baseball

Boxing

Cricket

Motorsport

Golf

Handball

Kabaddi

MMA

Rugby

Snooker For live betting, you can place bets while the game is in progress. The odds change as the match continues. This gives players a chance to adjust their bets as they watch the game online.

Betting on eSports at Fairspin Fairspin lets you bet on many popular eSports games online. You can find exciting tournaments to bet on, with competitive odds. eSports Games for Betting: eFootball

CS2

Dota 2

eBasketball

eHockey

eCricket

Call of Duty (CoD)

League of Legends

PUBG

Rainbow 6 Some of the biggest tournaments include The International for Dota 2 and eFootball World Championships. These events attract large audiences and have high-stakes competitions. You can bet on them easily through the platform.

Guide to Placing Bets on Fairspin To place a bet on Fairspin, you need to create an account and have a deposit in your balance. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you understand the betting process and how to place your bet, including checking odds and selecting your preferred sports betting options. 1 Access the Website Go to the Fairspin website. Go to website 2 Head to the “Sports” Section Find the “Sports” section on the site. 3 Select a Sport That Interests You Choose a sport from the list of available options. Some of the most popular sports are: Football

Tennis

Basketball

eFootball

Cricket 4 Pick a Game or Match to Bet On Select the game or match you want to bet on. 5 Review Available Bets and Make Your Choice Look at the odds and types of bets available for the selected match. Popular bet types include: Single bets

Accumulator bets

Live betting Once you've chosen your bet, enter your stake and confirm the bet.

Casino Games Available on Fairspin Fairspin casino has many online games for players in India. The platform has more than 10,000 games, including slots, table games, crash games, jackpot games, and more. Most games come with a demo mode, so you can try them out without spending any money. Fairspin works with some of the best game providers to make sure that any game is high-quality. Here are the main types of games you can find: Slots: Fairspin has over 7,000 slots. Some of the most popular ones are Lucky Girls, Piggy Tap, and Royal Coins. There are many themes and styles to choose from.

Roulette: There are 50 types of roulette. You can play games like European Roulette, French Roulette, and Lucky Roulette. Each type has its own rules and features.

Table Games: Fairspin has more than 150 table games. These include classics like Blackjack, Casino Hold'em, and Baccarat. There are different versions of these games for all players.

Crash Games: There are 80 crash games on the platform. Some of the most played are Aviator, Tropicana, and Mines. These games are quick and easy to play.

Tournament Games: You can find 440 tournament games. Popular titles include Sweet Dream Bonanza, Magic Spins, and Fruit Million. Players can join tournaments and compete for prizes.

Buy Bonus Games: There are 2,000 buy bonus games. Games like Wild Bandito, Coin Volcano, and Dreams of Macau let you buy extra bonus features for bigger wins.

Jackpot Games: Fairspin has 750 jackpot games. Some of the most popular ones are Luxor Gold, Rio Gems, and Green Chilli 2. These games have large jackpots that grow as more people play. With so many games and a demo mode to try them, you can easily find something fun to play on Fairspin casino.

Live Casino Games on Fairspin Fairspin live casino brings real-time games to players in India. It has many live dealer games where you can play with real dealers. You can enjoy games like blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. Here are the most popular games: Roulette has 40 different types. Some of the popular versions include Lightning Roulette, Double Ball Roulette, and Immersive Roulette. Each version adds its own unique twist to the classic game.

In Blackjack, there are 200 different games. You can find versions like Power Blackjack and Lightning Blackjack, which change the rules and gameplay.

Baccarat features 55 games. Speed Baccarat and Squeeze Baccarat are two popular versions that change the way the game is played. These games give you a chance to play with real dealers. It’s a great way to enjoy online gaming.

Customer Support Service For help on the Fairspin official site, you can contact support through various methods. Players can use live chat, send an email, or call for assistance. Support is also available via social media. Contact Method Details Live Chat Available on the website Email support.en@fairspin.io Phone +31 (97) 010280059 Social Media Facebook, Telegram, Instagram

Our Expert Insights on Fairspin: Highlights and Drawbacks Fairspin India has many strengths. The platform has a large game collection, supports multiple languages, and accepts several cryptocurrencies. It also has a loyalty program with cashback and no wagering. However, there are some downsides. Here’s a quick look at the pros and cons along with the platform features: Pros Cons Multilingual platform (English, Russian, German, and more) Limited promotional offers Over 10,000 games available No mobile app for iOS or Android Low minimum deposit (300 INR) Withdrawal processing can be slow Wide range of cryptocurrency options 24/7 customer support via live chat, email, or phone Social network presence (Instagram, Telegram, Facebook) Our expert opinion is that the platform excels in game selection, payment options, and customer service. However, it could improve in promotions and mobile app availability.