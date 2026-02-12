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Fairspin Bonus Code Review 2026

Fairspin

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Fairspin

Fairspin is an online casino for Indian players. Here, clients can find the latest Fairspin bonus codes for 2025, including the Fairspin no deposit bonus code. This guide explains how to use these codes to claim the welcome bonus, rakeback, cashback, loyalty program rewards, staking, and sports betting bonuses.

Welcome bonus

550% up to 900,565 INR + 200FS

Promocode:

No promo

Join Fairspin

All You Need to Know About Fairspin Bonuses

Fairspin has different bonuses for both new and regular players. These include welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, freebet rewards, and cashback. By using Fairspin bonus codes, players can claim these rewards and get extra benefits while playing, can claim these rewards and get extra benefits while playing, no matter is it website or Fairspin mobile optimized site.

Welcome Bonus for New Users

New players at Fairspin can claim the Fairspin Welcome Bonus, which includes bonuses and free spins for the first four deposits. Here’s the breakdown:

1

1st Deposit Bonus:

100% up to 100,000 USDT + 30 free spins on Fruits Collection 40 Lines by Spinomenal. Free spins last for 3 days with a wagering requirement of x60, and the minimum bet is $0.4.

1st Deposit Bonus.
2

2nd Deposit Bonus:

75% up to 100,000 USDT + 30 free spins on Demi Gods III by Spinomenal. Free spins last for 3 days, with a wagering requirement of x60, and a minimum bet of $0.5.

2nd Deposit Bonus.
3

3rd Deposit Bonus:

75% up to 100,000 USDT + 30 free spins on Poseidon’s Rising 15 Lines by Spinomenal. Free spins last for 3 days, with a wagering requirement of x60, and a minimum bet of $0.75.

3rd Deposit Bonus.
4

4th Deposit Bonus:

200% up to 100,000 USDT + 50 free spins on Goddess of Lotus by Spinomenal. Free spins last for 3 days, with a wagering requirement of x60, and a minimum bet of $0.5.

4th Deposit Bonus.

To claim these bonuses, clients must use the Fairspin bonus code during the deposit process.

How to Use Fairspin Welcome Bonus – Step-by-Step Guide

To activate the Fairspin Welcome Bonus, follow these steps:

  1. Create a new account on Fairspin with the required details.
  2. Sign in to your account.
  3. Choose how much to deposit. The bonus depends on the deposit amount:
    • Deposit 20 USD to get a 50% bonus and 10 free spins.
    • Deposit 250 USD to get a 75% bonus and 20 free spins.
    • Deposit 500 USD to get a 100% bonus and 30 free spins.
  4. The bonus will be applied automatically after the deposit.
  5. If available, clients can claim the Fairspin no deposit bonus by following the steps on the site.
  6. Begin playing with the bonus and free spins.

Players must meet the wagering requirements to withdraw any winnings.

Latest Fairspin Bonus Codes for 2025

Fairspin has new bonus codes for 2025, giving players a chance to boost their balance. Here are the latest sports and casino bonuses available to players:

  • Register and Get 200 TFS: New players can register and get 200 TFS tokens. These tokens are earned with every bet placed. Players can use the tokens in various ways, including withdrawing them to their casino balance or using them for Hold to Earn to earn more over time.
  • 50% Cashback: Players can get 50% cashback on their losses. The cashback is calculated by subtracting winnings, bonuses, and unsettled sports bets from the total amount of bets made. Players will receive the cashback either as a bonus or real funds once the promotion ends.

In addition to these bonuses, players can earn more rewards through the Play to Earn program. These bonuses, including the Fairspin casino bonus and Fairspin free spins, are a great way to boost a player's balance and keep the fun going.

Terms and Conditions

When using the Fairspin bonus codes, players need to follow certain rules. To withdraw bonus funds, customers must meet wagering requirements, which are usually set between x40 and x60. This means players must bet the bonus amount that many times before cashing out.

A minimum deposit is often needed to activate some bonuses, such as 20 USD for certain offers. Also, only bets made with real money count toward wagering. Some games may contribute more to the wagering requirements than others.

Additionally, there may be restrictions on what games players can bet on with bonus funds. Some games or types of bets might not count towards the wagering. Players should check the full terms to avoid any issues and ensure they meet all the conditions.

Sometimes, there are Fairspin casino no deposit bonus promotions, where players can receive a bonus without making a deposit, but these also have specific terms and conditions to follow.

Payment Methods for Deposits and Withdrawals

Fairspin supports a wide range of payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals. Clients can choose from various options, each with specific transaction amounts and processing times. Be sure to check the Fairspin bonus code or Fairspin casino bonus code for any special offers related to payments.

Clients can deposit via the following methods:

Payment Method

Minimum Deposit

Maximum Deposit

Currency

Processing Time

Skrill 1 Tap

10 EUR

10,000 EUR

EUR

Instant

Skrill

10 EUR

10,000 EUR

EUR

Instant

Neteller

10 EUR

10,000 EUR

EUR

Instant

MuchBetter

10 EUR

1,000 EUR

EUR

Instant

Binance Pay

10 USD

5,000 USD

USD

Instant

CashtoCode

300 USD

17,000 USD

USD

Instant

UPI

800 INR

85,000 INR

INR

Instant

Cryptocurrency

Varies

Varies

Crypto

Instant

There are different options for withdrawing the funds:

Payment Method

Minimum Withdrawal

Maximum Withdrawal

Currency

Processing Time

Skrill

10 EUR

10,000 EUR

EUR

1-3 Business Days

Neteller

10 EUR

10,000 EUR

EUR

1-3 Business Days

PhonePe

800 INR

85,000 INR

INR

1-3 Business Days

Jeton

10 EUR

10,000 EUR

EUR

1-3 Business Days

Sticpay Wallet

10 EUR

10,000 EUR

EUR

1-3 Business Days

MuchBetter

10 EUR

1,000 EUR

EUR

1-3 Business Days

BinancePay

10 USD

5,000 USD

USD

1-3 Business Days

PayDo eWallet

10 USD

5,000 USD

USD

1-3 Business Days

Cryptocurrency

Varies

Varies

Crypto

1-3 Business Days

Bank Card

10 EUR

10,000 EUR

EUR

1-3 Business Days

Make sure to review the terms for each payment method before completing any transactions.

Fairspin Loyalty Program

The Fairspin Loyalty Program rewards players based on their level. Players can earn weekly cashback with or without wagering requirements, daily cashback, and increased staking limits as they level up.

Here is a breakdown of the levels and benefits:

Level

Cashback Weekly with x60 Wager

Cashback Weekly without Wager

Cashback Daily

Staking Limit (Play2Earn)

Player

5%

5%

-

5,000

Explorer

10%

5%

-

6,000

Soldier of Fortune

15%

5%

-

7,000

Master of Fortune

20%

5%

-

8,000

Excitement Expert

25%

5%

-

9,000

VIP Club Steel Card

30%

5%

2%

10,000

VIP Club Bronze Card

35%

5%

3%

11,000

VIP Club Silver Card

34%

5%

4%

12,000

VIP Club Gold Card

45%

5%

5%

13,000

VIP Club Platinum Card

50%

5%

10%

15,000

The Fairspin bonus code and Fairspin casino bonus can help players move up through these levels and unlock better rewards.

Final Words by Our Expert: Pros and Cons

Our expert reviewed the Fairspin bonus code and found it to be a good option for players looking for rewards. The bonuses include weekly cashback, daily rewards, and VIP benefits that grow as players move up levels. Though there are wagering requirements, the bonuses still provide good value. The expert recommends using the Fairspin bonus code to unlock better deals and exclusive rewards. Players who play regularly can enjoy more benefits from the loyalty program.

It is important for players to keep in mind the wagering requirements and staking limits to get the most out of these bonuses.

FAQ

What is the Minimum Deposit to Claim the Fairspin Welcome Bonus?

‌To claim the Fairspin bonus, a minimum deposit of 10 EUR is required, depending on the payment method used.

Does Fairspin offer a no-deposit bonus?

Yes, a Fairspin casino no deposit bonus may be available at times for players to try the platform without making a deposit.

Can I have More Than One Active Bonus?

No, customers can only have one active bonus at a time unless stated otherwise in the bonus terms.

Can I Use Bonuses on Any Sport?

Bonuses can be used on sports betting, but some restrictions might apply. It is best to check the terms of the specific bonus.

Is There a Fairspin Casino Bonus?

Yes, there is a Fairspin casino bonus for new players, which includes a welcome package with bonus money and free spins.

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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