Fairspin is an online casino for Indian players. Here, clients can find the latest Fairspin bonus codes for 2025, including the Fairspin no deposit bonus code. This guide explains how to use these codes to claim the welcome bonus, rakeback, cashback, loyalty program rewards, staking, and sports betting bonuses.
Fairspin has different bonuses for both new and regular players. These include welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, freebet rewards, and cashback. By using Fairspin bonus codes, players can claim these rewards and get extra benefits while playing, can claim these rewards and get extra benefits while playing, no matter is it website or Fairspin mobile optimized site.
Welcome Bonus for New Users
New players at Fairspin can claim the Fairspin Welcome Bonus, which includes bonuses and free spins for the first four deposits. Here’s the breakdown:
1
1st Deposit Bonus:
100% up to 100,000 USDT + 30 free spins on Fruits Collection 40 Lines by Spinomenal. Free spins last for 3 days with a wagering requirement of x60, and the minimum bet is $0.4.
2
2nd Deposit Bonus:
75% up to 100,000 USDT + 30 free spins on Demi Gods III by Spinomenal. Free spins last for 3 days, with a wagering requirement of x60, and a minimum bet of $0.5.
3
3rd Deposit Bonus:
75% up to 100,000 USDT + 30 free spins on Poseidon’s Rising 15 Lines by Spinomenal. Free spins last for 3 days, with a wagering requirement of x60, and a minimum bet of $0.75.
4
4th Deposit Bonus:
200% up to 100,000 USDT + 50 free spins on Goddess of Lotus by Spinomenal. Free spins last for 3 days, with a wagering requirement of x60, and a minimum bet of $0.5.
To claim these bonuses, clients must use the Fairspin bonus code during the deposit process.
How to Use Fairspin Welcome Bonus – Step-by-Step Guide
To activate the Fairspin Welcome Bonus, follow these steps:
Create a new account on Fairspin with the required details.
Sign in to your account.
Choose how much to deposit. The bonus depends on the deposit amount:
Deposit 20 USD to get a 50% bonus and 10 free spins.
Deposit 250 USD to get a 75% bonus and 20 free spins.
Deposit 500 USD to get a 100% bonus and 30 free spins.
The bonus will be applied automatically after the deposit.
If available, clients can claim the Fairspin no deposit bonus by following the steps on the site.
Begin playing with the bonus and free spins.
Players must meet the wagering requirements to withdraw any winnings.
Latest Fairspin Bonus Codes for 2025
Fairspin has new bonus codes for 2025, giving players a chance to boost their balance. Here are the latest sports and casino bonuses available to players:
Register and Get 200 TFS: New players can register and get 200 TFS tokens. These tokens are earned with every bet placed. Players can use the tokens in various ways, including withdrawing them to their casino balance or using them for Hold to Earn to earn more over time.
50% Cashback: Players can get 50% cashback on their losses. The cashback is calculated by subtracting winnings, bonuses, and unsettled sports bets from the total amount of bets made. Players will receive the cashback either as a bonus or real funds once the promotion ends.
In addition to these bonuses, players can earn more rewards through the Play to Earn program. These bonuses, including the Fairspin casino bonus and Fairspin free spins, are a great way to boost a player's balance and keep the fun going.
Terms and Conditions
When using the Fairspin bonus codes, players need to follow certain rules. To withdraw bonus funds, customers must meet wagering requirements, which are usually set between x40 and x60. This means players must bet the bonus amount that many times before cashing out.
A minimum deposit is often needed to activate some bonuses, such as 20 USD for certain offers. Also, only bets made with real money count toward wagering. Some games may contribute more to the wagering requirements than others.
Additionally, there may be restrictions on what games players can bet on with bonus funds. Some games or types of bets might not count towards the wagering. Players should check the full terms to avoid any issues and ensure they meet all the conditions.
Sometimes, there are Fairspin casino no deposit bonus promotions, where players can receive a bonus without making a deposit, but these also have specific terms and conditions to follow.
Payment Methods for Deposits and Withdrawals
Fairspin supports a wide range of payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals. Clients can choose from various options, each with specific transaction amounts and processing times. Be sure to check the Fairspin bonus code or Fairspin casino bonus code for any special offers related to payments.
Clients can deposit via the following methods:
Payment Method
Minimum Deposit
Maximum Deposit
Currency
Processing Time
Skrill 1 Tap
10 EUR
10,000 EUR
EUR
Instant
Skrill
10 EUR
10,000 EUR
EUR
Instant
Neteller
10 EUR
10,000 EUR
EUR
Instant
MuchBetter
10 EUR
1,000 EUR
EUR
Instant
Binance Pay
10 USD
5,000 USD
USD
Instant
CashtoCode
300 USD
17,000 USD
USD
Instant
UPI
800 INR
85,000 INR
INR
Instant
Cryptocurrency
Varies
Varies
Crypto
Instant
There are different options for withdrawing the funds:
Payment Method
Minimum Withdrawal
Maximum Withdrawal
Currency
Processing Time
Skrill
10 EUR
10,000 EUR
EUR
1-3 Business Days
Neteller
10 EUR
10,000 EUR
EUR
1-3 Business Days
PhonePe
800 INR
85,000 INR
INR
1-3 Business Days
Jeton
10 EUR
10,000 EUR
EUR
1-3 Business Days
Sticpay Wallet
10 EUR
10,000 EUR
EUR
1-3 Business Days
MuchBetter
10 EUR
1,000 EUR
EUR
1-3 Business Days
BinancePay
10 USD
5,000 USD
USD
1-3 Business Days
PayDo eWallet
10 USD
5,000 USD
USD
1-3 Business Days
Cryptocurrency
Varies
Varies
Crypto
1-3 Business Days
Bank Card
10 EUR
10,000 EUR
EUR
1-3 Business Days
Make sure to review the terms for each payment method before completing any transactions.
Fairspin Loyalty Program
The Fairspin Loyalty Program rewards players based on their level. Players can earn weekly cashback with or without wagering requirements, daily cashback, and increased staking limits as they level up.
Here is a breakdown of the levels and benefits:
Level
Cashback Weekly with x60 Wager
Cashback Weekly without Wager
Cashback Daily
Staking Limit (Play2Earn)
Player
5%
5%
-
5,000
Explorer
10%
5%
-
6,000
Soldier of Fortune
15%
5%
-
7,000
Master of Fortune
20%
5%
-
8,000
Excitement Expert
25%
5%
-
9,000
VIP Club Steel Card
30%
5%
2%
10,000
VIP Club Bronze Card
35%
5%
3%
11,000
VIP Club Silver Card
34%
5%
4%
12,000
VIP Club Gold Card
45%
5%
5%
13,000
VIP Club Platinum Card
50%
5%
10%
15,000
The Fairspin bonus code and Fairspin casino bonus can help players move up through these levels and unlock better rewards.
Final Words by Our Expert: Pros and Cons
Our expert reviewed the Fairspin bonus code and found it to be a good option for players looking for rewards. The bonuses include weekly cashback, daily rewards, and VIP benefits that grow as players move up levels. Though there are wagering requirements, the bonuses still provide good value. The expert recommends using the Fairspin bonus code to unlock better deals and exclusive rewards. Players who play regularly can enjoy more benefits from the loyalty program.
It is important for players to keep in mind the wagering requirements and staking limits to get the most out of these bonuses.
FAQ
What is the Minimum Deposit to Claim the Fairspin Welcome Bonus?
To claim the Fairspin bonus, a minimum deposit of 10 EUR is required, depending on the payment method used.
Does Fairspin offer a no-deposit bonus?
Yes, a Fairspin casino no deposit bonus may be available at times for players to try the platform without making a deposit.
Can I have More Than One Active Bonus?
No, customers can only have one active bonus at a time unless stated otherwise in the bonus terms.
Can I Use Bonuses on Any Sport?
Bonuses can be used on sports betting, but some restrictions might apply. It is best to check the terms of the specific bonus.
Is There a Fairspin Casino Bonus?
Yes, there is a Fairspin casino bonus for new players, which includes a welcome package with bonus money and free spins.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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