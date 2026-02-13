PuntIt Review

PuntIt App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration PuntIt PuntIt started in 2025 and became popular among Indian players. More than 500,000 users from India now use the platform. It is seen as a reliable place for sports betting and casino games. This PuntIt review looks at why so many people in India trust the site. Welcome bonus 200% up to INR 50,000 + INR 250 Free Bet Promocode: No promo Join PuntIt

Quick Facts Many Indian players now use the Puntit platform. The site is trusted by users because it works well and follows clear rules. It supports Indian payment systems, uses INR, and shows everything in English. PuntIt bet matches what Indian clients look for. Players find games they know, and the payment process fits local habits. The site also replies to support questions fast. These things help the platform grow in India. Basic details are shown below: Feature Details License Curacao OGL/2023/159/0076 Languages English Year of foundation 2025 Payment options UPI, Visa, Masteracrd, MuchBetter, Crypto Types of games Sports, Live Casino, Slots, Table Games Welcome bonus 200% up to INR 50,000 + INR 250 Free Bet Withdrawal minimum Varies Minimum deposit 500 INR Customer support Live Chat, Email Mobile app iOS and Android mobile version

Is PuntIt Legal in India? Laws in India are not the same in every state. At this time, there is no direct ban on online betting. The PuntIt official site works under license No. OGL/2023/159/0076. This license comes from the Curacao Gaming Control Board. The company behind puntit betting is White Star B.V., registered in Curacao with number 153150. The site follows rules set by this license.

Pros and Cons That We Discovered The PuntIt platform suits many Indian players. It accepts INR and crypto, supports cricket betting, and gives different bonuses. Support is active 24/7, and tools are in place for responsible gambling. At the same time, some users may find the registration too long, and withdrawals work only after full verification. Pros Cons Great and modern design. The site looks fresh and works well on phone and computer. Withdrawals only after verification. Players must finish full ID check before money can be taken out. INR and crypto acceptance. Players can use Indian Rupees and different cryptocurrencies. Different welcome bonuses. New users can choose a bonus for Sports, Casino, or Live Casino. Customer support 24/7. Support works all day and night through live chat and email. Responsible Gambling practices. Tools help players manage spending and playing time. Cricket focus. Cricket markets are easy to find and stay updated.

PuntIt App for Android and iOS The PuntIt app is not available for Android or iOS. However, the mobile version of the site works well on phones and tablets. Players can access all the features, like placing bets and managing accounts, just as they would on the desktop version.

PuntIt App for Android To add the PuntIt Progressive Web App (PWA) on an Android device, follow these steps: 1 Open the PuntIt website in the browser. Go to website 2 Tap the “Share” button in the menu. 3 Choose “Add to Home Screen”. 4 Select the app name and press “Add”. 5 The PuntIt app will now appear on the home screen. Players can access the site like an app at any time.

PuntIt App for IOS Do the following to add the PuntIt Progressive Web App (PWA) on an iOS device: 1 Open the PuntIt website using the Safari browser on the iPhone or iPad. Go to website 2 Tap the “Share” button located at the bottom of the screen. 3 From the options, select “Add to Home Screen”. 4 Choose a name for the app and press the “Add” button. 5 Once done, the PuntIt app will appear on the home screen. Now, clients can access the site directly from the home screen, just like any other app. This allows players to visit the platform quickly without opening a browser every time.

Registration Process To complete PuntIt India registration, players must be at least 18 years old. During PuntIt sign up, clients need to provide accurate personal information and set a secure password. Each customer can only have one account. All details should be correct to avoid problems with withdrawals or account checks. Players must also agree to the terms and conditions. Accounts are personal and should not be shared with others. 1 Visit the Official PuntIt Website and Click “Sign up” Go to the PuntIt website and tap “Sign up” to begin registration. Go to website 2 Fill Out the First Registration Form Players need to fill in their country, email, password, name, date of birth, and phone number in the registration form. After completing all fields, they can click “Continue” to proceed. 3 Fill Out the Second Registration Form In the second registration form, players need to enter their address, postcode, and choose their preferred currency. After filling out these fields, they can proceed to the next step. 4 Confirm and Finish Registration Players must check the box to agree to the terms and conditions. After that, they can press “Submit” to finish the registration.

How to Login To log in to PuntIt, follow these steps: Go to the website. Find the “Log In” button. Enter your account number or email and password. Click the “Log In” button. If a password is forgotten, click the “Forgot Password?” link.

Account Verification: All steps PuntIt registration requires players to complete an account verification process. This step helps confirm the player's identity and protects the account from fraud. It also ensures that all details are correct and secure. To complete the verification process: Go to the Profile section. Select “Account Verification”. Provide your PAN number. Documents required for Indian players: PAN Card: Used for verifying identity.

Proof of Address: A recent utility bill or Aadhaar card can be used.

Photo: A clear, recent photo may be requested. The process is quick and secure, taking around 2 minutes. All information remains confidential.

PuntIt Payment Methods At the PuntIt site, clients can use different payment methods to deposit and withdraw funds. Here are the available options and their limits: UPI: Deposit between 500 - 49,500 INR. Deposits are quick, and withdrawals take some time.

Visa/Mastercard: Deposit between 1000 - 150,000 INR. Deposits are instant, but withdrawals may take a few days.

MuchBetter: Deposit between 1600 - 100,000 INR. Deposits are immediate, while withdrawals are usually processed within a few hours. The minimum deposit starts from 500 INR for all methods. PuntIt withdrawal times vary based on the chosen payment option. How to Deposit? To deposit funds on the PuntIt site, follow these payment steps: 1 Go to the Deposit section. 2 Choose a payment method (UPI, Visa/Mastercard, Cryptocurrency, or MuchBetter). 3 Enter the minimum deposit amount and fill in the details. 4 Confirm the payment and finish the transaction. Deposits are quick, with instant transactions for most payment methods. Be sure the amount meets the minimum deposit requirement before completing the process. How to Withdraw Money? To withdraw money, follow these steps: 1 Go to the Withdrawal section on the website. 2 Select the payment method. 3 Enter the amount to withdraw (check the minimum withdrawal limit). 4 Complete the process. Withdrawals are only possible after completing the verification. The PuntIt withdrawal time can vary depending on the payment method. Some transactions are processed quickly, while others may take a few hours or days. Payout times depend on the chosen method.

Welcome Bonus The PuntIt Welcome Bonus includes three different bonuses: one for Sports, one for Casino, and one for Live Casino. Sports Welcome Package The PuntIt Sports Welcome Package gives new customers a 200% up to INR 50,000 + INR 250 Free Bet on their first deposit. To claim this, customers must opt into the promotion and deposit at least ₹500. This bonus is only available to new customers in India, and each customer can only claim one welcome bonus for sports or casino. To meet the requirements, the deposit and bonus must be wagered 16 times. For single bets, the minimum odds should be 1.25, and for multiple bets, each selection must have at least 1.50 odds. The bonus will expire in 30 days if it is not used. Deposits through ecoPayz, Neteller, or Skrill do not qualify for this bonus. For the casino bonus, customers must wager 35x the bonus amount. The maximum winnings from this bonus are 8x the bonus value. Casino Welcome Package The PuntIt Casino Welcome Package gives new customers a 200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 INR FB + Lucky Dip Spin on their first three deposits. For the first deposit, the match is 200% up to ₹40,000, along with a ₹500 Free Bet for any sports market and a ₹100 Free Bet for Lucky Dip. The second deposit gets a 200% match up to ₹20,000, and the third deposit gets a 200% match up to ₹40,000. To claim the bonus, customers need to opt in and deposit a minimum of ₹500. The bonus and deposit must be wagered 35 times before withdrawing. The maximum cash winnings from this bonus is 5x the total bonus received. Deposits via ecoPayz, Neteller, or Skrill do not qualify. Bonuses expire in 30 days if not used. This bonus is available to new customers in India only. Live Casino Welcome Package The PuntIt Live Casino Welcome Package gives new customers ₹1,000 Live Casino Bonus, ₹500 Free Bet, and ₹100 Free Bet for Lucky Dip. To get the bonus, customers must create an account, opt in, and deposit at least ₹1,000. This promotion is available only once per person, household, computer, or IP address. The bonus must be wagered 35 times before withdrawing any winnings. The deposit funds are used first, followed by the bonus. Free Bet can be used on any sports market, but it will return profit only if the total bet exceeds the bet amount. The maximum winnings from Free Bet and Lucky Dip spin is 5x the bonus amount. Deposits made through ecoPayz, Neteller, or Skrill do not qualify for this bonus. All bonuses expire in 30 days if unused. This promotion is available only to new customers from India.

PuntIt Sportsbook The PuntIt review focuses on the wide selection of sports available for betting on the platform. PuntIt supports about 30 sports, including cricket, IPL, PSL, virtual cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. Clients can place bets on both live events and pre-match odds. The Punitit betting platform also features live scores, detailed statistics, and updates, allowing players to follow the action in real time. With competitive odds, bettors can take part in major tournaments or smaller events. Below, we will look at the most popular sports in more detail. Cricket Cricket is very popular in India, and many customers enjoy betting on it. Bettors can place bets on different formats like Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20s. Users can also bet on things like individual player performances, total runs, wickets, and the outcome of the match. IPL (Indian Premier League)

PSL (Pakistan Super League)

ICC World Cup

T20 World Cup Football Football is widely followed in India, and betting on it is common. Customers can bet on match outcomes, goal scorers, and other game events such as corners and yellow cards. The sport has a range of domestic and international tournaments that are popular for betting. English Premier League (EPL)

La Liga

UEFA Champions League

FIFA World Cup Tennis Tennis is popular in India, especially for major tournaments. Bettors can place bets on match winners, set scores, or total games played. Big tennis events give bettors a chance to bet on different outcomes. Wimbledon

US Open

French Open

Australian Open Basketball Basketball is growing in popularity with bettors in India, especially during global events. Players can place bets on match results, total points, and individual performances. Major leagues like the NBA provide many betting options. NBA (National Basketball Association)

EuroLeague

FIBA World Cup

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Virtual Cricket at PuntIt Virtual cricket is growing in popularity among Indian bettors. PuntIt created a special section for it due to the increased interest in this type of betting. With virtual cricket, bettors can enjoy simulated cricket matches that run 24/7, with quick results and continuous action. The fast game cycle allows bettors to place more bets, creating a steady flow of betting opportunities. These virtual games are designed to look like real cricket matches, with realistic graphics and odds. It has become a popular option for those who want to bet on cricket without waiting for real-life matches.

Types of Bets At PuntIt betting website, customers can place different types of bets depending on their preferences. The PuntIt bet offers several options, starting with the single bet, which is the simplest. It involves betting on just one outcome. The accumulator bet allows users to combine several selections into one wager. If all selections win, the payout is higher. The system bet covers multiple bets with different combinations, increasing the chances of winning. Here’s a summary of the bet types: Single: Bet on one outcome.

Accumulator: Combine multiple selections into one bet for higher returns.

System: Place multiple bets covering different combinations. These bet types give users more flexibility and control over their wagers at PuntIt platform.

How to Place a Bet? Placing a bet on PuntIt betting site is quick and easy. Follow these steps to place a PuntIt bet. 1 Visit the Website Go to the official PuntIt betting website on your device. Go to website 2 Navigate to Your Preferred Betting Section Browse through the website to find your chosen section, such as sports or virtual games. 3 Choose a Sport of Interest Pick a sport to bet on. Some of the most popular sports on the site are: Cricket

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Virtual Cricket 4 Select a Game or Match for Betting After selecting a sport, choose a game or match from the available events. 5 Explore Betting Options and Place Your Bet Check the different betting options for the game or match. For a PuntIt bet, clients can choose singles, accumulators, or live betting. After selecting the odds, enter the amount to bet, then confirm to place the bet.

Popular PuntIt Casino Games PuntIt casino has more than 5,000 games, which is one of the largest collections in India. With so many choices, it can be hard for players to decide where to start. Many Indian users enjoy live dealer games from well-known providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Bombay Live, Ezugi, One Touch, and Habanero. These games are especially popular among Indian bettors. Below are some of the most loved games by Indian players. Crash and Mine Games The Crash and Mine Games section at PuntIt casino includes games like Aviator, Super Sixer Xtreme, Mines, JetX, and Mine Field. These games are popular for their exciting gameplay and big rewards. They are powered by top providers like Spribe and SmartSoft Games, attracting players who enjoy high-risk, high-reward action. Game Shows PuntIt casino features popular Game Shows like Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, and Deal or No Deal. These games mix classic board games with live dealers. Players can take part in interactive rounds and win prizes through different bonuses and multipliers. The fun gameplay and the chance to win big draw many players to these shows. Megaways The platform has several Megaways games like Divine Fortune MegaWays, Bill & Coin, Millionaire, Razor Ways, and Templar Tumble. These games use the Megaways feature, which increases the ways to win with every spin. Players can find bonus rounds, multipliers, and the chance for bigger payouts in these popular slots. Instant Win Games There are also Instant Win Games like Lucky Scratch, Prince Treasure, The Perfect Scratch, Scratchy, and Queen Treasure. In these games, players can win right away by scratching cards or matching symbols. The results are quick, and players can see their winnings instantly, which makes these games popular for those who want fast rewards. Cricket & Sports PuntIt casino has Cricket & Sports games like Super Sixer Xtreme, Super Sixer, Goal, Penalty Shoot Out, and CricketX. These games focus on cricket and other sports, where players can use strategies to improve their chances. With interactive gameplay, players can enjoy sports action and aim for bigger wins with every round. Rome & Egypt PuntIt casino has Rome & Egypt games like Le Pharaoh, King of Kings, Golden Wheels of Egypt, Gladiator Ways, and Eye of Horus Fortune Play. These games are based on ancient Rome and Egypt. Players can use different strategies to find bonuses and multipliers while enjoying the historical themes of these games.

Live Casino Games on PuntIt PuntIt live casino features a wide selection of live dealer games with real dealers and high-quality streams. The games include Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Poker, and Andar Bahar & Teen Patti, each with different variations. Blackjack: A popular card game where the goal is to have a hand value closer to 21 than the dealer. There are different versions like Infinite Blackjack and Super Stake Blackjack. These are among the most popular options for players.

Roulette: A game of chance where players bet on where the ball will land on the wheel. XXXTreme Lightning Roulette and Red Door Roulette are some of the favorites. Amstel Roulette and Auto-Roulette are also popular among clients.

Baccarat: A simple card game where players bet on the player or banker to win. Some popular games are Dragon Tiger and Golden Wealth Baccarat. Players often enjoy Salon Prive Baccarat A for a more exclusive experience.

Poker: This includes various poker games like Texas Hold'em Bonus Poker and Caribbean Stud Poker. First Person Video Poker is also a popular choice for players who want to play solo.

Andar Bahar & Teen Patti: These Indian card games are favorites at PuntIt live casino. Teen Patti Diwali Special and Bet on Teen Patti are popular options. Andar Bahar and Teen Patti remain the top choices for many users.

Customer Support PuntIt offers multiple ways to contact their support team to assist players whenever needed. Here are the available contact methods: Method Details Live Chat Available for instant support Email help@puntit.com Players can use these options to get assistance quickly and efficiently.

Final Opinion After reviewing PuntIt, it’s clear that the platform has many strengths. It features three welcome bonuses, which give new players a good start. The design is clean and easy to navigate, though the registration form is quite long, and there’s no social media sign-up option. The platform stands out with over 5,000 casino games and a wide selection of sports markets, making it a good choice for many players. While customer support could respond faster, and promotions could be improved, PuntIt remains a solid option. The reviewer highlights its strong game selection and sports betting options as key strengths.